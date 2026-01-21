Lord’s Mark To Illuminate Accident - Prone Highways With World-First Data-Driven Solar Design

Lords Mark industries Ltd has been given a contract by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement solar highway lighting in 104 sites of accidents and blackspots that have been identified by MoRT& H within the Vijayawada region in Phase 1 in major national highway networks. Lord Mark Industries Limited along with Signify Innovations India Limited (formerly, Philips Lighting India Limited) were the successful bidders in a survey, design, manufacture, and installation of the project, on completion of a competitive commercial bidding process.

The project is an intersection of a technology-based road safety intervention, an approach that is founded on data-driven, world-first approach, which integrates research-based accident analytics with on-ground visibility diagnostics and a smart solar light design. The solution is more correct as compared to the traditional illumination projects, since traditional survey structures and the risk prediction mapping have been used in the traditional illumination projects, whereas, the advanced survey structures detect and rectify the structural safety voids at the blackspots of the accidents. Not the addition of light, but the generation of visibility solutions to handle glare, loss of contrast, approach angles, and reaction zones of drivers to accomplish the measurement of highway safety, and to execute the measurement of better highway safety.

The project area shall include some strategic highways stretches of NH-16 (Km 741.255-Km 1022.494), NH-216 ( Diwancheruvu-Siddhantham-Gundugolanu) and NH-16 ( Kathipudi to the site of Kakinada Bypass (between Km 0.000-Km 27.500) on NH-16. Vijayawada mandate is the initial move towards a much larger, pan-India programme, which Lords Mark will execute via a four-year plan, which will cover national highways in various states as the programme progresses to its later phases.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reacting to the development, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lords Mark, industries limited said: the major substantiation of data-based application and execution competencies of Lords Mark is the receipt of this mandate on highly competitive bidding. This project is better than the development of infrastructure it is a huge shift to solutions of road safety technology. The partnership with Signify Innovations will bring the foreign experience to the programme and increase the ability to deploy scalable and future-proof solutions based on the priorities of national safety.

The award in the case of Lords Mark Industries is a step of positioning, creating a strong base in its infrastructure, sustainable solutions, and technology based safety systems, and also offering a platform of long term growth by extensive government-led programmes.

To get more information go to: - https://lordsmark.com/

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)