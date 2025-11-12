Lords Mark Delivers 1M MedTech Shipment To USA

Lords Mark industries Ltd is one of the fastest growing diversified business groups in India and it has announced the successful completion and delivery of the first Medtech order worth USD 1 million to the United States of America that was implemented through Lords Mark industries Ltd. The milestone solidifies the global venture of the company and strengthens the increasing presence of India in the Indian healthcare technology exports. The shipment will include next-generation health care solutions conceptualised, developed and produced in India, which are Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and AI-based Early Warning Systems (EWS). These systems are integrated with real-time patient monitoring, predictive analytics, and Electronic Health Record (EHR) to facilitate proactive and data-driven clinical care.

This is a significant milestone that strengthens India to become a hub in innovative MedTech of high quality, commented Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. This shipment is not just an export of our first in the US it is India becoming technologically in the lead in the world of MedTech. We are developing world-class healthcare technologies that meet the most demanding criteria of the world and this makes Lords Mark industries Ltd. a force to reckon with globally and Indian innovation one of the reliable references in the global markets.

Lords Mark Biotech Pvt Ltd. and Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt Ltd. are the key subsidiaries of the Lords Mark Industries Ltd. which has been committed to excellence and innovation as it keeps growing upholding the best standards of quality. The future growth and success of Lords Mark Industries is based on diversification.

Lord’s Mark industries Ltd. (Lords) is an incorporated company founded in 1998 which has grown to be a vibrant player in the healthcare and diagnostics industry. The firm has a solid history of innovation, which has helped it to strategically venture into medical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and genome testing to enable it to have a solid presence throughout the healthcare value chain.

