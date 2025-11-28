Lords Mark industries Ltd Acquires Renalyx - The Future of Dialysis

Lords Mark industries Ltd., a diversified group of healthcare and technology lead industry declared achieving a 85 percent in Renalyx Health Systems Private Limited the Bengaluru based med-tech company behind the first entirely indigenous, AI- and cloud-enabled smart hemodialysis machine on Indian soil. Lords Mark industries would continue to research more medical devices pertaining to kidney and Liver through Renalyax as the R&D branch of the company.

The acquisition is a significant move in the development of Lord Mark Industries of next generation medical technologies that deal with the increasing dominance of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in India. Renalyx flagship model hemodialysis equipment will incorporate real-time remote monitoring capabilities, cloud-based clinical connectivity, and smart analytics, and will allow hospitals, dialysis centres, and clinicians to provide safer, more reliable, and more cost-efficient renal treatment.

As Lord Mark industries Ltd. has acquired Renalyx as part of its healthcare ecosystem, the company is in a good position to scale its indigenous dialysis systems, improve clinical outcomes, and increase access to quality renal care on both Tier 1 and Tier 3 markets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It is worth noting that Sachidanand Upadhyay, the Managing Director, Lords Mark Industries Ltd., remarked upon the acquisition by stating: The investment in Renalyx is a bet in the future of Indian healthcare, whereby cutting-edge med-tech is designed, engineered, and manufactured in India to serve India and the world. Dialysis should cease to be an expensive, infrastructure heavy service, to become a smart, connected, patient-centered experience. We are hastening that change by introducing Renalyx to our ranks. We perceive this as a democratic chance to democratise the high-level renal care, amend Make in India innovation and create medical technologies that redefine accessibility and clinical quality at scale.

Renalyx will still have its product and engineering teams and use the national healthcare distribution, diagnostics network and manufacturing expertise of Lords Mark Industries to propel prompt market penetration and technology acceptance. Lord Mark industries Ltd. is an incorporated company that began its operations in 1998; it has become a vibrant player in the healthcare and diagnostics industries. The company has a long history of innovation, and its presence in the healthcare value chain is well developed with a strong presence in medical diagnostics.

To Know More - www.renalyx.com

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)