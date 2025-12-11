Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand

The acquisition of the licence to produce Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart Hemodialysis Machines by Lords Mark Industries Ltd. (LMIL) is a landmark moment in the history of the med-tech industry in India as it received the licence to produce the machines that have made the country self-sufficient in terms of life-saving healthcare technologies.

This is also a historic first because LMIL-Renalyx is currently gaining the globally accepted CE marking, thus it is among the six brands in the world to garner this marking in dialysis systems. This CE marking certifies that the product is in the highest standards of health, safety, and environmental protection requirements by the European Union and allows legal access to the whole of the European Economic Area (EEA).

One of the most challenging regulatory milestones in the med-tech regime in India is to have acquired the right to produce the Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart Hemodialysis Machines. Class C devices are in the category of high-risk, life-sustaining, and this implies that even small engineering or process variations may directly affect the survival of patients. To receive this licence, companies should provide an adequate performance with more than 140+ quality, safety, and risk-management parameters such as biocompatibility and electromechanical safety evidence, sterility assurance, traceability of each component, strict documentations, and multi-stage plant audit. Few manufacturers strive to do this category as the benchmark of approval is similar to the global regulations. Such certification is thus essential: it is the official licence which will enable LMIL to locally manufacture the state-of-the-art renal-care equipment, decrease the national reliance on the imported machines as well as provide India with the dialysis infrastructure which is supported by the technologies that meet the global standards and complete compliance with all the standards.

This is an accomplishment that has arrived at the right time of India. The dialysis market of the country is USD 5 billion in 2024 and the estimated number of CKD patients is 18-20 lakh and the new cases of ESRD are 2.2-2.5 lakh every year. However, India has less than 6,000 dialysis centres and treatment is being demanded at 1012 CAGR, and the country is still relying heavily on imported equipment.

The key element of this breakthrough is the system of innovation in the LMIL that drives the World First AI-Based Intelligent Hemodialysis Machines -created in collaboration with Renalyx. It is an AI-driven next-generation platform that incorporates predictive safety notifications, treatment optimisation, real-time analytics, and human error reduction to make healthcare more precise and less prone to human error. The licence is a significant step in introducing this world-first technology on a large scale.

To increase the power of its innovation pipeline, LMIL-Renalyx has built a specialised kidney-care technology R&D ecosystem, liver-care engineering, advanced sensing and data-driven renal informatics.

On receiving this milestone, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lords Mark Industries Ltd., commented: This is not a regulatory approval but an acknowledgement of Indias capability to develop and be the leader in the most advanced med-tech segments of the world. Our smart Hemodialysis Machine along with the equal efforts of our R&D team is powered by AI and is currently striving to transform renal care worldwide. Our vision is to develop smart, secure and affordable healthcare technologies based in India that can benefit the world.

Through its achievement as the first Indian firm to produce an AI-Powered Smart Hemodialysis Machine, and its attainment of the Indian manufacturing licence and the global CE marking, LMIL -Renalyx has positioned itself in a new path in the Indian medical technology characterized by innovation, quality, and global scalability.

