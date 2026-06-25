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Lord's Mark Industries strengthens India's diagnostics Backbone with new IVD manufacturing facility

A third unit is is expected to become operational from January 2029 in Maharashtra, which will be established as a dedicated centre of research for the early detection of cancer.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Lord's Mark Industries strengthens India's diagnostics Backbone with new IVD manufacturing facility

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