/Lord's Mark Industries strengthens India's diagnostics Backbone with new IVD manufacturing facility

Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., said:"Every milestone we mark is guided by a simple conviction, that world-class healthcare must be built in India, for India and the world. Deeply inspired by the vision of the late Shri Ratan Tata, we are committing our research, our capacity and our purpose to outcomes that matter: indigenous science, earlier cancer detection, and devices that make quality diagnosis accessible to all. We have everything it takes to become the world's partner in wellness and we will."