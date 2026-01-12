Lords Mark Is One Of The Firms That Has 153 FDA-Listed Products In US

Lord Mark Industries ltd is among the fastest-growing and diversified conglomerates in India, which has made a giant step in registering 153 orthosurgical products with the US FDA and this has been a new milestone that Indian medical device companies have reached. The entire orthosurgical products are produced under the global aligned production ecosystem of Lord Mark industries that are designed to incorporate the highest requirements of regulatory compliance. The plant is under internationally recognized production standards, which are strengthened by robust quality management systems, approved processes, end-to-end traceability, and a compliance framework that is aimed to address the US FDA standards in accordance with the long-term goals of the company to make export ready and world-class medical manufacturing in India.

The US FDA-registered product line is expansive in the assortments of orthosurgical products that include orthopaedic braces, spinal and cervical orthoses, Lord Activeguard Elastic knee support, Lord Activeguard Hernia belt, Lord ActiveGuard Travel Neck Pillow, and post-surgical rehabilitation items, which is indicative of the breadth as well as the variety of what the company can manufacture.

When Sachidanand Upadhyay, the Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd, commented on this accomplishment, he said, it is more than a regulatory accomplishment. It supports our assumption that the world-class medical equipment can be designed, produced, and controlled in India on the global level. The fact that the company is one of the companies to win US FDA approval on 153 orthosurgical products demonstrates the power of our Silvassa manufacturing platform, our regulatory discipline, and our long term vision of making India a reliable source of the globally compliant healthcare solutions.

This greatly enhances the ability of Lord Marks industries to tap into the international markets which are highly regulated such as the United States, Latin America and the Middle East. With the growing demand of the global healthcare systems to find cost-effective, but regulation-compliant orthopaedic solutions, the company is positioned well to grow its institutional supplies, hospital partnerships and distributor-led exports. Lord’s Mark Industries brings a rare breed of Indian healthcare manufacturers with a proven level of US FDA recognition through its US-based subsidiary Lord’s Mark Global LLC, adding to the growing presence of India in the international medtech value chain.

