/LSI-MECH Engineers Pvt Ltd wins Diamond Award at TOP 100 MSMEs Excellence Awards 2026

LSI-MECH Engineers Pvt. Ltd. has won a Diamond Award at TOP 100 MSMEs Excellence Awards 2026 in the Metal & Fabrication Manufacturing category. With this accolade, LSI-MECH engineers have been recognized among MSMEs recognized under the TOP 100 MSMEs Excellence Awards 2026 for their contribution to the manufacturing sector.
The award comes at a time when India’s MSME manufacturing industry is maturing with specialized manufacturing businesses increasingly assessed based on their engineering expertise, quality systems, innovation and ability to meet the needs of sophisticated industrial supply chains. For metal and fabrication manufacturing businesses, the criteria go beyond capacity to precision, consistency and reliability.
Founded in 1986, LSI-MECH is a specialist manufacturer of metal expansion joints and bellows and related engineered products used in oil and gas, power generation, nuclear, chemical processing, metallurgical, marine and infrastructure applications. “Excellence in manufacturing is not something which happens overnight but a product of consistent engineering and process discipline. An award like this reflects that much longer journey,” said Umamagesh Ganesan, Director, LSI-MECH Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
Over the years, the business has evolved integrated competencies covering design, engineering analysis, fabrication, welding, inspection and testing and offers application specific manufacturing capabilities for both domestic and international customers. “The role of MSMEs from India is changing as global supply chains are increasingly seeking specialized manufacturing capabilities closer to the manufacturing facility. For engineering businesses, there is an increasing opportunity to compete on the basis of capability, quality and reliability and not just scale,” said Dr. Agraja Magesh, Deputy General Manager, LSI-MECH Engineers Pvt. Ltd. The Diamond Award comes in line with other recent achievements for LSI-MECH which include obtaining GreenCo Bronze certification and prequalification by ADNOC.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.