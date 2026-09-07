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LSI-MECH Engineers Pvt Ltd wins Diamond Award at TOP 100 MSMEs Excellence Awards 2026

The award comes at a time when India’s MSME manufacturing industry is maturing with specialized manufacturing businesses increasingly assessed based on their engineering expertise, quality systems, innovation and ability to meet the needs of sophisticated industrial supply chains. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
LSI-MECH Engineers Pvt Ltd wins Diamond Award at TOP 100 MSMEs Excellence Awards 2026

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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