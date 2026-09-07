/LSI-MECH Engineers Pvt Ltd wins Diamond Award at TOP 100 MSMEs Excellence Awards 2026

Over the years, the business has evolved integrated competencies covering design, engineering analysis, fabrication, welding, inspection and testing and offers application specific manufacturing capabilities for both domestic and international customers. “The role of MSMEs from India is changing as global supply chains are increasingly seeking specialized manufacturing capabilities closer to the manufacturing facility. For engineering businesses, there is an increasing opportunity to compete on the basis of capability, quality and reliability and not just scale,” said Dr. Agraja Magesh, Deputy General Manager, LSI-MECH Engineers Pvt. Ltd. The Diamond Award comes in line with other recent achievements for LSI-MECH which include obtaining GreenCo Bronze certification and prequalification by ADNOC.