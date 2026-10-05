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  • /Maa Acorn launches Ayana Woods, Bengaluru's first villa community to focus on longevity and wellness

Maa Acorn launches Ayana Woods, Bengaluru's first villa community to focus on longevity and wellness

The 8-acre club includes a longevity clinic, wellness facilities, resort accommodation, and a Founders' Circle, and will be formally launched in Q1, 2027.

Published: Oct 05, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
Maa Acorn launches Ayana Woods, Bengaluru's first villa community to focus on longevity and wellness

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