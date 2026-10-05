As per the Global Wellness Institute, wellness real estate was valued at USD 584 billion in 2024, compared to USD 225 billion in 2019 – which means that this market more than doubled in five years – and it is forecasted to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2029. The research conducted by the institute has also proved that wellness-oriented residential properties in the middle and upper segments of the market have the ability to charge a 10-25 per cent premium compared to ordinary properties on the market. The Indian wellness real estate market has already doubled and reached the value of USD 13 billion, while almost all property advertisements still focus on square footage and clubhouses.