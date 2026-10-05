Maa Acorn Lifestyle Pvt Ltd launched its club at Ayana Woods, a 75-acre villa community located in Sarjapur. The 8-acre club houses a longevity clinic at its center, making it the largest club of this kind in a villa community in Bengaluru. The club features among Maa Acorn's plans for Ayana Woods as a community focused on wellness and longevity. The project is already open for bookings with the formal launch expected in Q1 , 2027.
The resort club
Situated in the 8-acre zone of the resort club, the longevity clinic aims to facilitate access to healthcare services for the residents. The clinic is not only accompanied by a sauna and recovery suite but also an area for dining and sports. The entire first phase of the club is estimated to have a built-up area of around 150,000 sq ft. The club was designed by Studio on Island, Bali and follows the same design style as the villas, with open pavilions, natural stone, and wood finishing. The information related to the longevity partner will be announced separately.
Why a clinic and not a clubhouse
Longevity homes belong to a new type in the whole world. Their purpose is not just to have a swimming pool or a balcony, but to create the environment of the house and the areas nearby so that this environment can be a part of healthier user’s daily routine and integrate hospitals and rehabilitation centers into communities while at the same time keeping in touch with nature. Similar projects are also being developed in the USA, Thailand, Australia and the UAE, for example, Elysium Fields project in Melbourne with a total budget of USD 1.7 billion.
As per the Global Wellness Institute, wellness real estate was valued at USD 584 billion in 2024, compared to USD 225 billion in 2019 – which means that this market more than doubled in five years – and it is forecasted to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2029. The research conducted by the institute has also proved that wellness-oriented residential properties in the middle and upper segments of the market have the ability to charge a 10-25 per cent premium compared to ordinary properties on the market. The Indian wellness real estate market has already doubled and reached the value of USD 13 billion, while almost all property advertisements still focus on square footage and clubhouses.
Built to add healthy years
Longevity does not merely entail living for many years; it is living in good health for years. Many aspects of our daily lives play a major role in determining how long we will live and, especially, how healthy our lives will be. Specifically, how much we exercise, our sleep and recovery regimes, dietary habits, and how quickly we will seek medical advice can determine our overall health and longevity.
The community is designed to facilitate a process of developing a healthy lifestyle. The clinic is built to provide regular monitoring of a patient’s health rather than a yearly check-up. With the help of a sauna and recovery room, recovery becomes a part of routine. The Ayana Run Club starts and concludes in the community while Aranya trails create an ideal environment for morning walking. Shared tables and events organized by doctors enable community members to meet each other and share their health goals.
The Founders’ Circle: the first fifty
Start with residents as the first members, and expand gradually to have very few members from the entire city. The first 50 members are known as the Founders’ Circle and enjoy several complimentary perks: they have a founding-member status for life, they are recognized as part of the club, they have early access to the clinic’s programs, they get priority on staying as guests and on attending the dinners and panels organized by the club as long as they keep their membership valid. They also have a standing place in the Ayana Run Club.
“Every villa project in Bengaluru has a clubhouse. We are building the city's largest resort club, and putting a clinic at the centre of it, because the club is where a longevity community actually lives — not the villa,” said Rishabh Raj, Chief Operating Officer, Maa Acorn.
Media contact
Name - Maa Acorn
Email - info@maa-acorn.com
Phone - +917090454000
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