​​Mahindra Bolero & Hyundai i20: From Utility to Premium Comfort

When it comes to buying a brand new car, you should start with a simple question: what kind of daily life will it serve? Although the Mahindra Bolero and the Hyundai i20 are poles apart in terms of vehicle usage, both cater to meeting practically every need that a modern family may have. One is designed around space, ruggedness, and ease of use; the other focuses on cabin comfort, connected technology, and urban-friendly driving.

So, how do the two vehicles compare in terms of features and comfort? This blog provides a detailed look at that.

Mahindra Bolero: Utility-focused Features

It is all about function with the Mahindra Bolero. There’s an enormous amount of storage space, along with everything you would actually need on a ride. It's got enough to be convenient and safe, yet still offer a simple, familiar experience.

Infotainment and Driver Information

17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system

Driver Information System with:

Distance travelled

Distance to empty

AFE (average fuel efficiency)

Gear indicator

Door ajar indicator

Digital clock with day and date

Safety and Basic Protection

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Engine immobiliser

Driver and co-driver airbags

Reverse parking sensor

Seat belt reminder (front-facing seats)

Comfort and Cabin Practicality

The Bolero’s cabin is designed for the comfort of larger groups, a crucial requirement for families, shared commuting, or commercial use. Its seat and storage features focus on simplicity over complexity.

Comfortable 7 seats

Leatherette seat upholstery

AC, heater, and demister

Power steering

Power windows

Central locking

Everyday Convenience Details

Steering-mounted audio controls

12 V charging point

Front map pockets and utility spaces

Bottle holders on door trims

1st row seatback mobile-holder pouch

Key with remote and flip key

Remote fuel lid opener

Rear wash and wiper

Digital cluster

Static bending headlamps

RideFlo Tech (ride-focused tuning feature)

Engine

The Bolero uses a diesel engine designed to deliver usable torque at lower engine speeds, which is typically helpful when carrying passengers or driving on mixed road surfaces.

mHawk75, 1493 cc BSVI

55.9 kW @ 3600 rpm

210 Nm @ 1600–2200 rpm

Micro Hybrid Technology (engine start/stop)

Hyundai i20: Premium comfort and connected technology

The Hyundai i20 is renowned as a feature-rich hatchback that prioritises cabin refinement and seamless technology integration. These features make the car a good option for daily rides.

Infotainment and Connectivity

20.32 cm (8") touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

USB connectivity

Bluetooth connectivity

Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls

Voice recognition

Hyundai Bluelink with OTA map updates

Bluelink integrated smartwatch app

Home-to-car (H2C) with Alexa

Driving Comfort and Control

The i20 has placed a strong focus on features that help reduce the effort required during longer trips while enhancing cabin comfort for passengers.

Cruise control

Motor-driven (electric) power steering

Tilt and telescopic steering

Clutch footrest

Rear AC vents

Glove box cooling

Cabin Features and Finishing

The car comes with a number of comfort and trim elements that enhance the in-cabin experience, making it a more premium experience. It is particularly important for buyers who value fit, finish and personal convenience features.

Air conditioning (FATC) with digital display

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front seat adjustable headrests

Rear seat adjustable headrests (LH & RH)

Passenger vanity mirror

Metal finish inside door handles

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear knob

Sunglass holder

Rear wiper and washer

Engine

The i20’s petrol engine is tuned for everyday drivability and higher-rev performance, which typically aligns with the needs of city and highway commuting.

1.2 L Kappa petrol, 1197 cc

64.7 kW @ 6000 r/min (iVT)

114.7 Nm @ 4200 r/min

Which Car May Suit Which Buyer

Which car is better, in fact, is a matter of opinion, depending on which features are most important to you. Now, that aside, the easiest route to a decision is matching what the car offers to your usage pattern and requirements.

The Mahindra Bolero is for buyers who:

Prefer family or group travelling

Want a car that drives well on uneven roads, where a utility-oriented set-up is worth it

Prefer essential technology features with necessary safety and convenience

Desire the strong low-end torque character of a diesel engine

Hyundai may be better suited to buyers who:

Focus on connected capabilities such as smartphone connectivity and OTA map updates

Spend a lot of time in city gridlock, and need comfort-oriented convenience features

Like a more premium cabin experience, with improved climate as well as storage details

Want a petrol hatchback for easy parking and everyday usage

Wrapping Up

A test drive still matters as comfort, seating position, steering feel, and visibility are subjective preferences. When decisions are made in light of passenger needs, driving conditions, and feature priorities, that choice becomes clearer, without relying on general claims about which vehicle is better.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)