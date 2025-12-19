Mahindra Bolero & Hyundai i20: From Utility to Premium Comfort
Choose Bolero for rugged 7-seater utility and diesel torque, or i20 for premium tech, connected features, and urban comfort.
Trending Photos
When it comes to buying a brand new car, you should start with a simple question: what kind of daily life will it serve? Although the Mahindra Bolero and the Hyundai i20 are poles apart in terms of vehicle usage, both cater to meeting practically every need that a modern family may have. One is designed around space, ruggedness, and ease of use; the other focuses on cabin comfort, connected technology, and urban-friendly driving.
So, how do the two vehicles compare in terms of features and comfort? This blog provides a detailed look at that.
Mahindra Bolero: Utility-focused Features
It is all about function with the Mahindra Bolero. There’s an enormous amount of storage space, along with everything you would actually need on a ride. It's got enough to be convenient and safe, yet still offer a simple, familiar experience.
Infotainment and Driver Information
- 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system
- Driver Information System with:
- Distance travelled
- Distance to empty
- AFE (average fuel efficiency)
- Gear indicator
- Door ajar indicator
- Digital clock with day and date
Safety and Basic Protection
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Engine immobiliser
- Driver and co-driver airbags
- Reverse parking sensor
- Seat belt reminder (front-facing seats)
Comfort and Cabin Practicality
The Bolero’s cabin is designed for the comfort of larger groups, a crucial requirement for families, shared commuting, or commercial use. Its seat and storage features focus on simplicity over complexity.
- Comfortable 7 seats
- Leatherette seat upholstery
- AC, heater, and demister
- Power steering
- Power windows
- Central locking
Everyday Convenience Details
- Steering-mounted audio controls
- 12 V charging point
- Front map pockets and utility spaces
- Bottle holders on door trims
- 1st row seatback mobile-holder pouch
- Key with remote and flip key
- Remote fuel lid opener
- Rear wash and wiper
- Digital cluster
- Static bending headlamps
- RideFlo Tech (ride-focused tuning feature)
Engine
The Bolero uses a diesel engine designed to deliver usable torque at lower engine speeds, which is typically helpful when carrying passengers or driving on mixed road surfaces.
- mHawk75, 1493 cc BSVI
- 55.9 kW @ 3600 rpm
- 210 Nm @ 1600–2200 rpm
- Micro Hybrid Technology (engine start/stop)
Hyundai i20: Premium comfort and connected technology
The Hyundai i20 is renowned as a feature-rich hatchback that prioritises cabin refinement and seamless technology integration. These features make the car a good option for daily rides.
Infotainment and Connectivity
- 20.32 cm (8") touchscreen infotainment system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- USB connectivity
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls
- Voice recognition
- Hyundai Bluelink with OTA map updates
- Bluelink integrated smartwatch app
- Home-to-car (H2C) with Alexa
Driving Comfort and Control
The i20 has placed a strong focus on features that help reduce the effort required during longer trips while enhancing cabin comfort for passengers.
- Cruise control
- Motor-driven (electric) power steering
- Tilt and telescopic steering
- Clutch footrest
- Rear AC vents
- Glove box cooling
Cabin Features and Finishing
The car comes with a number of comfort and trim elements that enhance the in-cabin experience, making it a more premium experience. It is particularly important for buyers who value fit, finish and personal convenience features.
- Air conditioning (FATC) with digital display
- Height-adjustable driver seat
- Front seat adjustable headrests
- Rear seat adjustable headrests (LH & RH)
- Passenger vanity mirror
- Metal finish inside door handles
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather-wrapped gear knob
- Sunglass holder
- Rear wiper and washer
Engine
The i20’s petrol engine is tuned for everyday drivability and higher-rev performance, which typically aligns with the needs of city and highway commuting.
- 1.2 L Kappa petrol, 1197 cc
- 64.7 kW @ 6000 r/min (iVT)
- 114.7 Nm @ 4200 r/min
Which Car May Suit Which Buyer
Which car is better, in fact, is a matter of opinion, depending on which features are most important to you. Now, that aside, the easiest route to a decision is matching what the car offers to your usage pattern and requirements.
The Mahindra Bolero is for buyers who:
- Prefer family or group travelling
- Want a car that drives well on uneven roads, where a utility-oriented set-up is worth it
- Prefer essential technology features with necessary safety and convenience
- Desire the strong low-end torque character of a diesel engine
Hyundai may be better suited to buyers who:
- Focus on connected capabilities such as smartphone connectivity and OTA map updates
- Spend a lot of time in city gridlock, and need comfort-oriented convenience features
- Like a more premium cabin experience, with improved climate as well as storage details
- Want a petrol hatchback for easy parking and everyday usage
Wrapping Up
A test drive still matters as comfort, seating position, steering feel, and visibility are subjective preferences. When decisions are made in light of passenger needs, driving conditions, and feature priorities, that choice becomes clearer, without relying on general claims about which vehicle is better.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv