IvyCentral is celebrating a decade of excellence in admissions and in a message to parents who hope to get their child into the Ivies, Stanford, MIT and other top universities, IvyCentral wants your child to be impossible to copy. Students who excel in school and on tests, and who have a well-rounded set of extracurricular activities, are no longer enough in the world of college admissions. And, according to IvyCentral's consultants, those who get the attention of admissions offices are those who create something original and meaningful outside the classroom — something others can't do. For the past 11 years the firm has championed IvyCentral's efforts to build a consistent profile and now reports 100 percent of its students for Class of 2026 have been accepted to one or more of the Top 50 universities, encouraging families to depart from the norm and aim for genuine distinction.