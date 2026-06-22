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Make your child stand out and impossible to copy

Top university consultants say the clearest path to Ivy League, Stanford, MIT and other elite universities is not to copy successful applicants — but to build achievements no other student can easily replicate. 

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Make your child stand out and impossible to copy

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