Man behind AI tool for rewriting SQL Code for just $0.000173 per query

It has become conventional practice for database engineers to use static analyzers to detect problematic SQL code. However, the problem with these software applications is that they usually treat coding tricks used intentionally as bugs while neglecting costly programming mistakes completely. This was enough for Shouvik Sharma to decide to do something more efficient. As a data engineer who worked at several fintech companies like Chime Financial and Avant and having his master's degrees in computer science and mathematics from Illinois Institute of Technology, he decided to create something that would not just lint SQL code but understand it. The result of Shouvik's efforts is a proprietary framework which combines static parsing with large language models. During its testing period, it had 0.0% false-positive rates.