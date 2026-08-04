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Man behind AI tool for rewriting SQL Code for just $0.000173 per query

When it comes to cloud costs, a single flawed query could cost a fintech company thousands of dollars. This problem has been solved by an American data engineer, whose solution aims to tackle the inefficiency once and for all. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Man behind AI tool for rewriting SQL Code for just $0.000173 per query

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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