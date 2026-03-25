Man behind India's spine care transformation: Dr Harish Grover's vision for future of spine care

Many people in India experience neck pain, back pain, and frequent body aches, which have unfortunately become “normal.” Long working hours, screen-based lifestyles, and poor posture are common causes of physical strain. Yet, many people choose to battle this pain with medications that offer only temporary relief. Dr. Harish Grover has dedicated his entire life to transforming this mindset, helping people realise that pain does not need to be a constant part of daily life.

Dr. Harish Grover, the founder of Painflame Clinic, has created more than just a treatment centre. He has built a space where patients feel acknowledged, valued, and treated without surgery. His approach is based on a simple principle: treating the root cause rather than just the symptoms. Instead of opting for quick fixes, he carefully analyses each patient’s condition to identify the true cause of the problem. He takes time to understand his patients, explains spinal issues in simple, everyday language, and never rushes consultations.

Over the past 14 years of his career, Dr. Grover has developed 28 innovative techniques that have helped more than 3.5 lakh patients and prevented over 52,000 spine surgeries.

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Treatment at Painflame Clinic is personalised and usually includes gentle spinal adjustments, guided rehabilitation, and practical lifestyle modifications that patients can easily adopt in their daily lives. This compassionate and thoughtful approach has helped countless individuals return to work, sports, and family life without the constant fear of pain holding them back.

Dr. Harish Grover’s philosophy extends far beyond individual treatment. He firmly believes that this form of care should be recognised as an integral part of India’s healthcare system, rather than a last resort when all other options fail. Through education and awareness, he continues to dispel myths and demonstrate that safe, scientifically sound treatment—when delivered with integrity—can save billions of rupees otherwise spent on unnecessary surgeries.

Looking ahead, Dr. Harish Grover envisions an India where people prioritise spinal health early and seek preventive care before problems become severe. Through Painflame Clinic, he is steadily working toward a healthier, pain-free future—one spine and one honest, transparent conversation at a time.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.)



