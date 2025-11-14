Marwadi University Makes A Remarkable Debut In QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026

Marwadi University, a prominent institution in Gujarat, made a historic entry in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, ranking 353rd in its first appearance in the ranking.

This makes Marwadi University one of the top-ranked private universities in India, according to the QS Rankings.

Marwadi University in Gujarat is one of the top private universities in Gujarat and in India in the QS Ranking 2026.

The university has been listed in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026 and is the youngest of all the private universities in Asia to feature in the Ranking at Number 353: a proud moment of success in terms of academic and global performance.

QS Asia University rankings are published yearly by QS Quacquarelli Symonds to feature the best universities in Asia.

These rankings compare the institutions according to the parameter like academic and employer reputation, research performance, faculty-to-students ratio, and international diversity - the specific advantages and priorities of higher education in the region.

Marwadi University has also made it to Top 100 in Asia in terms of Internationalization and Faculty Quality which is one of the results of good global relationships, diversity and integrity of students, and the dedication of the university to academic excellence.

As a Gujarat-based institution, QS Asia Ranking 2026 has propelled the Marwadi University to rank as one of the most popular universities in Asia, with institutions like the IIT Gandhinagar (Rank 300) in Asia being ranked as 300th, Ahmedabad University (Rank 851-900), PDEU (Rank 851-900), Parul University (Rank 1001-1100) and MS University (Rank 1100-1200).

This is why Marwadi University is considered one of the few universities in Gujarat that were included in the QS Rankings 2026.

This ranking will be a significant step towards the future of Marwadi University since the University will have made its first entry into the international ranking and thus become one of the most promising institutions of higher learning in Asia.

The recognition is a reflection of the fact that the university has good leadership, a dedicated faculty, and a progressive model of education that is a combination of research-based learning and global exposure.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, Marwadi University, Dr. Sanjeet Singh, said, "It is a proud moment for Marwadi University to be ranked 353 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. This prestigious honour is an indication of the group spirit of our students, faculty, and administration who are always in pursuit of excellence."

"Our strategy to make a change in the world of education by being innovative, considering inclusivity, and being involved in global activities was only confirmed in our first attempt, with making it through to the rankings at such a high position. This is an achievement that inspires us to strive higher and create a university that will represent academic quality and international respectability."

Marwadi University has always indicated that it has provided good education and impacted society since its founding.

The university is accredited by the NBA, which proves its compliance with the international standards of program delivery and measurement.

It is also the proud holder of NAAC A+ accreditation, which is one of the youngest institutions in India to have this accolade.

Moreover, the QS Asia University Ranking 2026 of Marwadi University provides a supplement to its national ranking because recently, the university was ranked as one of the Top 150 institutions in the country (NIRF 2025).

Combined, such acknowledgements support Marwadi University in the world and national ratings of QS and NIRF.

About Marwadi University

Founded in 1964 as a top-ranked private university in Gujarat, Marwadi University is determined to offer global education in undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctoral education. The university is an NBA-accredited and NAAC A+ institution that has a central theme on academic excellence, research innovation, and holistic student development. Marwadi University is based in Rajkot, Gujarat, and it remains one of the drivers of education change in this and other parts of the world.

