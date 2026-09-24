MBU and PhysicsWallah join hands to strengthen industry-ready education

Mohan Babu University has partnered with PhysicsWallah to strengthen the connection between academic learning and industry readiness, providing students with opportunities to develop practical skills, gain industry exposure, and prepare for the evolving demands of the workplace.
The MoU was signed at the MBU campus in Tirupati in the presence of Dr. M. Mohan Babu, Chancellor, Mohan Babu University, and Alakh Pandey, Co-Founder, PhysicsWallah, along with senior university leadership, faculty members, and students.
This partnership is happening amid rising expectations from companies who look for graduates who are able to integrate both their theoretical knowledge and practical abilities. As stated by the Human Capital for Viksit Bharat report, the employability level of young people in India was 54.8% in 2025. Also, according to the Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum, some of the skills influencing the future of jobs include analytical skills, adaptation, technology literacy, artificial intelligence, and big data.
Bringing Industry Learning into the Academic Journey
Under the partnership, MBU students will gain access to industry-aligned learning delivered in association with PW Skills. The programme will include practical training, projects, exposure to contemporary tools and technologies, and sessions led by industry professionals.
Students will receive training on skills such as soft skills, aptitude, domain knowledge, role-based skills, and interview preparedness. The unique aspect of the programme is that it involves two teachers mentoring the students, wherein the industry experts from PW Skills will give the students exposure to real-world situations, and the faculty mentors from MBU will guide them.
The programme is scheduled to be conducted in three semesters, during which time the students will develop their skills in addition to their academics.
Learning paths for the programme will be offered in areas such as data analytics and data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, full-stack development, and digital marketing.
Building on MBU’s Academic and Global Ecosystem
The collaboration is built upon the existing philosophy of MBU that focuses upon integrating academia with industry, cutting-edge technologies, and global academic prospects. The institution has an educational history of 34 years and offers more than 108+ academic programs to more than 18,000 students across a wide array of academic disciplines such as engineering & computing, management, commerce, liberal arts & sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, health sciences, agriculture, and nursing.
The institution holds an NAAC A+ accreditation and has been awarded a QS I-GAUGE Diamond rating due to its performance in critical parameters of higher education. The university maintains a technology-oriented academic ecosystem with various courses such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Cyber Security, Data Science, and Cloud Computing & DevOps.
Moreover, the institution has been enhancing its global academic ecosystem through collaborations with some globally acclaimed universities. MBU is working in collaboration with Penn State University through a Joint Degree Program, which adds up to the international component to its academic offerings. Besides this, MBU is associated with RWTH Aachen University, Germany, which is among the top German technical universities.
These collaborations complement the focus of MBU on industry-related learning through programmes like the Top Gun programme, the Continuous Evaluation Program for Placement Readiness, Training for English Proficiency, and other skill-development programmes.
With its industry focus, MBU also has a focus on research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and employability, making it a learning ecosystem wherein students can learn academically while developing their skills and competencies.
On the occasion of this collaboration, Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor, Mohan Babu University, said:
“Change is here to stay, and in a way, it’s more of a challenge than an opportunity for the future generations of students. For us at MBU, it is important that our students embrace change as their greatest strength. A good foundation, experience in the industry, and the right mentorship are all that it takes to turn dreams into career opportunities. And that is precisely what this partnership with PW Skills does for our students in the domains of AI, data, and digital technologies.”
Mr. Vinay Maheshwari, Trustee, Mohan Babu University, stated,
“An employable mindset does not get developed in the last semester. It gets developed slowly but surely, as learning, experience, and mentorship combine to develop it. In this way, through the two-teacher system in conjunction with PW Skills, industry experts and mentors from our faculty will work hand in hand with the students throughout the period of three semesters, along with their studies.”
Alakh Pandey, co-founder & CEO of PhysicsWallah, stated, “A university degree provides them with a solid base, but the practical skills, confidence, and the ability to learn continuously are also essential qualities that are needed by the industry. This partnership will help us to bring industry exposure and practical learning to them while they are in college itself.”
MBU-PW Skills collaboration marks a significant move towards creating a more connected learning ecosystem that incorporates academic knowledge, global exposure, industry connections, practical skills, and career readiness in order to develop MBU students’ competencies.
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.