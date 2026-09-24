MBU and PhysicsWallah join hands to strengthen industry-ready education

“Change is here to stay, and in a way, it’s more of a challenge than an opportunity for the future generations of students. For us at MBU, it is important that our students embrace change as their greatest strength. A good foundation, experience in the industry, and the right mentorship are all that it takes to turn dreams into career opportunities. And that is precisely what this partnership with PW Skills does for our students in the domains of AI, data, and digital technologies.”