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MBU and PhysicsWallah join hands to strengthen industry-ready education

MBU-PW Skills collaboration marks a significant move towards creating a more connected learning ecosystem that incorporates academic knowledge, global exposure, industry connections, practical skills, and career readiness in order to develop MBU students’ competencies.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
MBU and PhysicsWallah join hands to strengthen industry-ready education
Image Credit: MBU Chancellor Dr. M. Mohan Babu and Physics Wallah Founder-CEO Alakh Pandey exchange MoU copies at Tirupati; Pro Chancellor Vishnu Manchu and Trustee Vinay Maheshwari were also present

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Zee Media Bureau

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