Medical health insurance for chronic conditions: What’s covered, what’s not

A chronic disease is an ongoing condition that necessitates constant treatment. Consequently, it can result in heavy financial costs. Individual health insurance for chronic disease patients ensures financial safety and quality healthcare delivery services, which are necessary for handling such diseases. Discover more about individual health insurance for chronic disease here.

What is Chronic Illness Health Insurance?

Health insurance has changed greatly in India during the last decade, going from just a hospitalization cover plan to much more comprehensive packages with outpatient care, consultation services, mental health and wellness coverages included in the package. There have been some regulations set by IRDAI in terms of policyholder friendly benefits like standardisation of policies, including cover for mental illnesses and a common definition for 198 day care procedures mandatory for all health insurance plans. While considering purchasing a health insurance plan, be sure to ask about the no-claim bonus option. The best policies double the sum insured each year without increasing the premiums during five consecutive years of claim free periods. Make sure you know if the restoration bonus will reset the sum insured of the same disease in the same year or if this bonus is applicable only to other illnesses.

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Chronic disease health insurance offers long-term financial assistance for illnesses that take time to heal, such as diabetes and cancer. This form of coverage pays for routine medical expenses, including medication, doctor consultations, and hospitalisation without leaving you financially distressed.

These specific forms of coverage also assist in handling the periodic costs of chronic illnesses and are offered in combination with overall health insurance or critical illness health insurance.

What Chronic Illnesses Are Covered by These Health Insurance Policies?

Here is a list of chronic illnesses that are typically included in the medical insurance coverage once the waiting period is over:

Diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2)

Usually, these insurance policies cover hospital admission, drug costs, testing, and related expenses due to complications from these illnesses, such as heart or kidney problems. Some insurance companies even offer diabetes coverage on the first day of coverage at additional cost.

Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)

Includes expenses for hospitalizations caused by complications, like stroke or heart problems. Besides, these health insurance policies will take care of expenses related to outpatient consultations, medicines, and diagnostic examinations.

Heart Conditions

The health insurance policy covers expenses related to various heart conditions such as coronary heart disease, heart attack, and heart failure. This policy will include not only surgery and medication costs but also cover different complications of these heart ailments.

Respiratory Diseases

Health insurance for chronic conditions covers different respiratory diseases like COPD. Not only hospitalization and urgent expenses will be covered under this category but even additional costs such as medicine and daycare treatment after hospitalizations.

Cancer

It can include policies for chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery. But in some specialized plans, one can get covered against the cost of extensive treatment of different types of cancer.

Chronic Mental Disorders

According to the latest rule by IRDAI, it becomes mandatory to include such covers in all medical health insurance policies. The health insurance plans will give you coverage in case of hospitalization and other costs related to chronic mental health disorders like bipolar and schizophrenia disorders.

Coverage Details

Here are the details of the coverage offered by medical health insurance plans:

Hospitalization: It provides you coverage in case of hospitalization for more than 24 hours.

Pre-and Post-Hospitalization: This plan offers you coverage against the cost of consultation, test and medicines prior to and post your hospitalization.

Day Care Procedures: These procedures usually include any treatment or operation that takes less than 24 hours.

Alternative Medicines: Such health insurance policies offer you coverage of AYUSH treatments in sum assured policy.

What Are the Things That Are Not Covered by These Insurance Policies?

Most of the health insurance policies have similar exclusion clauses for the majority of insurers. However, it is advised that you should verify the particular terms of your plan.

The following are the exclusions for all kinds of plans across India:

Permanent Exclusions

There might be certain medical ailments that will not ever be included in such insurance coverage. For instance, there could be specific cancers, heart ailments, and liver or kidney diseases.

Health Issues Caused by Addiction

The health insurance policies do not cover any medical conditions that arise due to addiction. However, some of the advanced policies do cover the costs associated with curing addiction.

Unproven Medical Procedures

The health insurance policies exclude all the treatments that have not been tested yet. This is because such treatments could be risky and uncertain.

Cosmetic Surgeries

Medical health insurance policies will not cover any procedure that improves physical appearance. For instance, they will not cover any kind of cosmetic surgery because according to the policy, cosmetic surgery is considered an elective procedure and therefore not medically required.

Pre-existing Condition Waiting Period

The insurance company will not cover any claims made during the waiting period for pre-existing conditions. In most cases, the waiting period for critical pre-existing conditions is one year. However, for some conditions, the waiting period may be 1 to 4 years.

Waiting Period

Most health insurance policies come with a waiting period of 30 days before filing any claims. However, the waiting period does not apply in cases of accidents.

When considering health insurance for senior citizens, the criteria need to be entirely different as their requirements, risks, and even restrictions by the insurance company are altogether different post 60 years of age. Co-payment provision in most health insurance for senior citizens will be 20-30%, which means the insured person will pay that percentage of the entire claim. Verify whether the health insurance covers domiciliary treatments in case the patient is not able to be shifted due to old age. Health insurance for senior citizens covering pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and hypertension should ideally start only after two years instead of four years. It would make more sense purchasing health insurance for senior citizens separately from the family floater health insurance so that the premiums of the other members don't get increased because of their high risk profile.

Conclusion

Chronic illness health insurance provides you with all the necessary financial coverage and access to the best treatment centers possible while keeping your savings intact. One must know about the types of diseases included in these policies and all their inclusion and exclusion. Choosing the right medical health insurance for chronic diseases is very important.

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(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)