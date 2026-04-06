Meet Galaxy Buds4 Series, where every layer comes alive

In a world where wireless earbuds are everywhere, it takes something truly special to make you stop, listen, and rediscover your favorite music. The Galaxy Buds4 Series steps into that space with an experience that feels deeply personal, immersive, and refined.

From the very first note, the series promises something extraordinary. Powered by ultra-rich Hi-Fi audio, the Galaxy Buds4 Series reveals layers in your music you may have never noticed before. Songs you’ve heard a hundred times suddenly feel new again, each breath between lyrics, each subtle instrumental texture, each rising crescendo delivered with astonishing clarity. It’s not just listening; it’s hearing music the way it was meant to be heard.

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At the core of this experience lies an advanced 2-way speaker system, carefully engineered to deliver balance and depth. By separating low and high frequencies into dedicated drivers, the earbuds produce a sound profile that feels both powerful and precise. A newly designed, wider woofer with an expanded diaphragm brings deep, textured bass to life, while a precision tweeter ensures crisp highs and detailed vocals. Together, they create a full-range performance.

But the Galaxy Buds4 Series isn’t just about audio power; it’s about control. With a customizable 9-band equalizer, you can fine-tune bass, treble, and tone to match your unique preferences. Even more impressively, the earbuds adapt sound intelligently based on your ear shape and how you wear them, ensuring a consistent listening experience no matter how you adjust the volume or fit.

Of course, great sound deserves a distraction-free environment. That’s where advanced Active Noise Canceling (ANC) comes in. Galaxy Buds4 Series uses real-time algorithms to adapt to your surroundings and ear fit, effectively silencing the chaos around you. Whether you’re commuting, working, or just unwinding, your audio remains vivid, layered, and deeply engaging.

Yet, what truly elevates the experience is how seamlessly these earbuds fit into everyday life. Voice Detect senses when you begin speaking, automatically lowering your music and shifting focus to ambient sound. Conversations happen naturally, no need to remove your earbuds or pause your playlist. It’s a small touch, but one that makes a big difference in a fast-moving world.

And when you need assistance, help is just a word away. With built-in voice interaction through AI assistants like Bixby, you can check information and manage tasks hands-free.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Buds4 Series is a thoughtful blend of engineering, design, and intelligent features. From immersive Hi-Fi sound to adaptive noise control and seamless voice interaction, it’s built to move with you, respond to you, and elevate every moment you choose to listen.

The Galaxy Buds4 starts at ₹ 1417/ month (T&C apply).

Own now, visit: https://www.samsung.com/in/audio-sound/galaxy-buds4-pro/buy/?modelCode=SM-R640NZDAINU

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)