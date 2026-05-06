Meet Galaxy Watch8 Classic, the AI companion on your wrist

AI takes center stage in the Galaxy Watch8 Classic, offering intelligent voice interaction, seamless task management, and personalised wellness insights. Powered by Google Gemini and Galaxy AI, the watch delivers a natural, conversational, and fluid experience. It understands, responds, and acts to your commands without requiring you to navigate through screens or figure out what to open next. In a fast-paced world where staying on top of everything can feel overwhelming, the Galaxy Watch8 Classic simplifies technology. It creates an experience that feels responsive and in sync with your life, allowing you to live uninterrupted. From the first interaction, the watch feels intuitive and effortless, making it a seamless extension of your daily routine.

At the heart of this experience lies Gemini, built right into the watch. It’s designed to understand how you naturally communicate, turning simple voice prompts into actions. Whether you’re planning your day or reacting in the moment, the watch keeps up effortlessly. Ask it to find a café and message a friend, or start a workout the second motivation hits. Tasks that once took multiple steps now happen in one seamless flow.

But the Galaxy Watch8 Classic isn’t just about doing more; it’s about doing it effortlessly. The integration across apps like Samsung Health, Calendar, Reminder, and Clock ensures that everything works together smoothly. Your actions don’t feel like separate commands, but part of a continuous, connected experience that moves with you throughout the day. Of course, true intelligence goes beyond productivity. It understands how you feel, how you rest, and how ready you are to take on the day. That’s where Galaxy AI transforms the watch into something more personal: a wellness companion that quietly learns from you.

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As you sleep, the watch tracks your patterns and stages, building a detailed picture of your rest. By morning, you’re greeted with a Sleep Score that simplifies complex data into something easy to understand. But it doesn’t stop at insights. With Bedtime Guidance, the watch analyses recent sleep trends and suggests when you should turn in, helping you build better habits over time.

Energy score, antioxidant index and vascular load are key metrics used to assess overall health and wellness. Vascular load refers to the strain on the cardiovascular system, often influenced by factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and lifestyle habits. Energy score, on the other hand, measures an individual's vitality and energy levels, which can be impacted by sleep quality, nutrition, and physical activity. The antioxidant index evaluates the body's ability to combat oxidative stress, a process linked to aging and chronic diseases. Monitoring these indicators can provide valuable insights into maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Watch8 Classic is a thoughtful blend of intelligence, convenience, and health. From voice interaction to personalized wellness insights, it’s designed to listen, respond, and support you – every step of the way. The Galaxy Watch8 Series starts at Rs 32,999. You can also avail exiting EMI or cashback offers.

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( This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)