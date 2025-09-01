Ganeshotsav, endowed with glory and worship, has an awe-presence in Pune, with Punit Balan-tycoon and an esteemed philanthropist-being the prime personage of this stage. Today, Punit Balan remains the almost vociferous on the patronage of these festivals in Pune, the biggest sponsorship banners actually being of his Group, along with a few undertakings in architecture and culture that fall under his patronage-styled leadership.

Ganesh Mandal organisers say that promoters found their way as patrons at some time when prices for decorations, lighting, and programming were increasingly becoming the order of the day. Through structured sponsorship programmes, more celebrations are now being planned and undertaken by small mandals with minimum burden on their finances. "Such support is very important for us, so that we can concentrate on the cultural and devotional side of Ganeshotsav," commented an organiser belonging to a mandal from Central Pune.

Another association, Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, will seal another historic Balantesque connection with the festival. Bhausaheb Rangari Mandal is of great historical importance because it was here, with the assistance of Bhausaheb Rangari, that the very first public Ganeshotsav came to being, which later on became immensely popular because of the patriotic activities of Lokmanya Tilak.

Ganapati Celebrations in the Balan period, as Trustee and Head of Festival of Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, about equally balanced the modern activities based on the three virtues of Bhausaheb Rangari, namely discipline, devotion, and welfare of society, established some 134 years ago.

Thus came Balan, which gave the festival much-needed visibility during the COVID pandemic era when there was a lie regarding public gatherings. For a long while, the feeling of celebrations connected with the devotees gradually waned when the processions and many cultural events were on the decline. This has been Balan's sponsorship and digital outreach initiative.

If the one thing to look into in a market is real estate, then the real-estate wing cannot say that it has ever been idle. Other than that, construction, IT, aviation, sports, and subjects in and around the film industry also come in under the vistas of real estate clientele. This in turn, He donates a handsome chunk of his remuneration and income through the Indrani Balan Foundation for Education toward the cause of multiple orphanages and welfare projects scattered all over the country, including some schools in Kashmir. According to Balan, Ganeshotsav is a time for community service and celebration. He maintains, "The festival is occasion enough to bring people together and to give back to society."

Balan has always remembered that with every donation he gave, the festival had to be taken back to where these used to belong. Such attempts toward noise abatement were welcomed by cultural activists with an intent to bring proper sanctity to the environment, such as without-DJ Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. No more high-decibel woofer systems, ok? Think dhol-tasha beats instead and rhythmic clacks of lezims ringing forth as sounds of a cultural carnival.

Balan can, needless to say, spend generously on all youth development, sports, and other cultural-spiritual-philanthropic projects. In fact, he owns and sponsors, among others, kho kho, table tennis, and cricket teams, providing opportunities for promising youngsters to develop their talents both nationally and internationally.

He has supported cultural and educational activities also for the youth, so as to provide opportunities for the younger generation while tying it back through tradition. For many, that is a larger vision of Pune itself: an amalgam of sportsmanship, entrepreneurship, and culture. With the ownership, it has created commercial success due to the heavy presence that it wields in the city; in some quarters, it is also looked upon as spending an enormous amount for the public-interest purposes of an even bigger spectacle. Cultural analysts maintain that in the beginning, Lokmanya Tilak perceived Ganeshotsav as essentially a people's movement that should change according to the needs of the day.

Punit Balan stands for the new way of blending ancient forms of devotion with sponsor relations and outreach. With the festival season announcement, Balan was able to really carve into the very hearts of the people of Pune. Many organisers share a sentiment that he finds himself within a sort of liminal space between heritage and contemporary celebrations and as such should stand as a reminder that festivals are not just for Occasions of spiritual congregation but are also avenues for community culture, youth empowerment, and social responsibility.