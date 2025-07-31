Meet Palashika Dixit - A Shining Star Of Hit Music Videos Like Kala Suit And Zulam

Palashika Dixit, a model-actress, who is well known for hit music videos like Kala Suit began her journey in Morena, a small town in Madhya Pradesh. She turned all the challenges into chapters of success. Palashika’s career spans from fashion designing and hospitality to a thriving music videos career.

She grew up in Morena and always felt that, at her birthplace, big dreams were rarely spoken out loud. Those restrictions were especially for girls. Her world changed when she lost her mother at a young age. Shattered by the pain, she came out only stronger. Palashika began working to support herself and her family financially. She completed her graduation in Jaipur at Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women’s University where she studied fashion designing. Her early life work experience became her foundation but it was never easy for her.

Palashika’s journey into the fashion world began when she got placed by a college placement - a full-time job at Zara. She then switched the company and joined Superdry. These jobs helped her in handling pressure, staying strong, and learning fast. Retail life taught her to handle stress and also about handling people with patience. These jobs gave her independence. Fashion was her first step toward freedom and self-respect.

After fashion, she switched the industry. She entered into the hospitality world and got placed at a hotel. In the hospitality industry, Palashika made her mark quickly. The job at hospitality industry was very much demanding. The job became rewarding for her. Promotions did not come easy. But she earned it all through her hard work. Now Palashika works confidently in both music and hospitality industry.

She never planned acting in any sort of music videos. It all happened while travelling to Vaishno Devi - a spiritual trip. There, a stranger noticed her and felt that she has everything from looks to charisma needed for models in music videos. Palashika felt it random but wanted to give it a chance. So, Palashika trusted her instincts and that moment was the turning point in her life. She entered into the world of music videos. Now, Palashika acts in music videos. Some of her music videos are Zulam, Kala Suit, and Strawberry. Her recent released music video is Garmi Garmi.

Palashika’s story is not just hers. It speaks for the journey of every girl who is trying to rise beyond expectations. Palashika did not just break barriers of the society. She rebuilt her world with every job and every step she made in the industry. She started with fashion jobs, then moved to hotel industry and now, she works in music videos. Her journey proves that saying a “yes” can change your life.

