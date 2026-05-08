Meet Sahil Luthra, The young entrepreneur powering India’s ammunition future

We don’t even ask ourselves this simple question. If a soldier is at the border and loads a round into his rifle, where did the bullet come from? Who made it? And, if the honest answer is that it was imported, then here is a bigger question: why does a nation of a size and resources like India rely on others for something so crucial to its security?

At the age of 34, the Delhi-based entrepreneur is trying to forge something in the space between aspiration and national interest. He launched a defence manufacturing unit in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh a little over a year ago. The facility is slated to start producing ammunition in June 2026. It’s a tough schedule to sell, and not everyone is on board. But, and again, big change doesn’t come from consensus.

The Story of Enterprise and Exposure

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Growing up in a New Delhi home with an enterprising father, the late Shri Karan Luthra, Luthra was exposed early on to the fact that success has to be earned, not inherited. His father being a businessman, the world of entrepreneurship was not just a dream, but rather an everyday reality.

At the same time, the nature of Luthra’s upbringing was shaped not only by his family but also by the city he grew up in. In certain areas of the city, you may often see India’s elite security forces like NSG commandos and SPG convoys moving through the capital, sometimes for the briefest of moments. It might not mean very much to many. But for some, it will.

And for Luthra, it made its presence known. While he didn't go into the armed forces like some of his peers, the sense of purpose and structure did, and would later guide him down a certain path.

The Value of Long-Term Thinking in Real Estate

It may not be obvious, but before diversifying into defence manufacturing, Luthra spent a good number of years in Land banking with SL Investors and Developers LLP.

But think of land banking in India and it may not sound all that straightforward. Over the course of years, assets under management can change hands several times, be subdivided into smaller chips, develop into commercial or residential hubs, or become annexed by the city.

The long-term nature of Land banking may seem very much like defence manufacturing – where it takes years, even decades, to bring a product to fruition. But whether it’s the time lag between investment decisions and returns or the lack of predictability in terms of top-up decisions in defence contracts, you don’t see many people thinking like that.

The Pivot That Changed Direction

At thirty something Luthra made a decision that would alter his career’s trajectory. Instead of morphing into a safer or more traditional industry, he chose defence manufacturing , one of India’s most capital-hungry, regulated and challenging sectors.

He and his wife Prikansha Luthra started Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS) in 2024. It’s not the high-visibility technology that’s the hallmark of defence systems. The focus is something a lot more mundane, small arms ammunition.

They’re the rounds soldiers shoot each day. They’re the constant. They’re the mundane. And more importantly, India has historically imported a large chunk of its ammunition requirements.

Vijayan Trishul also carries a personal significance. It’s a nod to his father, a homage to what has been built on to create something new.

A Commitment Measured in Decades

If anyone had any niggling doubts about whether it was a serious endeavour, a single decision put those to rest. VTDS acquired a 20-hectare land in Jhansi under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor on a 90-year lease.

That number is really a bit interesting. Ninety years, that is not a trial and also not temporary. It’s rather a commitment for more than one business cycle and more than one generation.

It’s a costly project at Rs 300-400 crore and the entire investment is self-funded by the family. No other investors, no venture capital in picture and that changes the whole maths of it. When the money invested is your own money, the stakes too seem very different to you.

What the Factory Intends to Achieve

The company keeps its production in a stage by stage approach. For example, the first stage will cover small-calibre ammunition like 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm and 9 mm rounds which are having widespread applications in military and paramilitary forces.

A noteworthy strategic choice of the company is its pledge to manufacture both NATO-standard ammunition (as well as Russian-standard ammunition). This is an important factor in India where the armed forces have a mix of legacy Soviet and newer Western systems.

The objective is to start production by June 2026. Talks are already in progress with prospective buyers from the Indian defence forces as well as international buyers. The question is whether these turns into firm contracts.

Building with Knowledge and Without Hype

The sector is really complex and Luthra has built a team that keeps a balance between the entrepreneurial prowess and institutional knowledge.

The advisory board includes senior figures such as Lt Gen Kamal Jit Singh (Veteran), PVSM, AVSM & Bar, former Gujarat Chief Secretary Mr. G R Aloria, Mr. Karnal Singh (Retd. IPS), and Mr. Rajeev Puri (Retd. CMD, IOFS). Their experience offers insight into procurement systems, compliance requirements, and operational realities.

In defence manufacturing, building a product is only part of the problem. The other part is how to navigate the system.

Beyond Jhansi

The company is already looking beyond Jhansi. VTDS has announced plans to set up a second manufacturing unit in Amritsar in Punjab, and has received the requisite approvals. The expansion signals confidence but it is important to understand the bigger picture.

Industrial investment in Punjab has an economic dimension as there are several pockets which desperately need better employment prospects.

The new facility is expected to create jobs and help the local economy, as well as augment the company’s manufacturing capacity.

Recognition In Transit

Luthra was honoured with the Excellence in Defence Entrepreneurship Award at the ‘ET Now Business Conclave’ in New Delhi, in March 2025. Symbolic as they may appear to most people, such early accolades from a reputable platform are a legit testimony of the grown industry interest.

He has also been hailed by the Uttar Pradesh government as one of the young defence entrepreneurs in the country. Whether such recognitions stick as milestones or fade into footnotes will be decided by execution.

A Partnership That Defines The Company

Prikansha Luthra has a role beyond being co-founder, as she is also a director at VTDS and involved in decision-making and execution.

Her involvement is meaningful for a sector that mostly gives the decision-making power in male hands. The company also mentioned women in the workforce and especially at the operational level which is a small but much-needed step.

The Reality Check

Despite the early success that came easy, the road ahead is not a bed of roses.

India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem has had ambitious plans of late. While some have delivered, many faces delays, regulations and long procurement timelines. The journey from land acquisition to production and supply is long and winding.

VTDS has the requisite land, funding, approvals and roadmap. What it does not yet have is a proven record. That will be built with time and delivery.

Why This Attempt Matters

This attempt matters, even if it comes with a lot of risks.

India’s quest for self-reliance in defence is a policy issue at its core but it’s also a participation issue. It’s only possible if entrepreneurs are willing to invest, take risks, and persevere in a difficult ecosystem.

Not all ventures will be winners. But if even a handful are, the impact could be huge – in terms of reducing imports and building domestic capacity.

Sahil Luthra’s journey is quite early. At the age of 34, he’s put stake both in capital and conviction on a long-term vision. The results are not certain as they are with any bold endeavor.

But the effort is meaningful so far.

Because in the end, industries don’t come into existence by intention. They come into existence when somebody decides to build, regardless of the result.

(Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. This article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be construed as any investment advice. Zee Media readers are advised to consult financial advisors or portfolio manager before making any money related decision.)