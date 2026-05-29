Meet the Indian startup building AI that lets businesses create WhatsApp workflows in under a minute

Customers would contact him on WhatsApp for any services ranging from AC repairs, plumbing work to electrical problems. The whole system involved collecting customer addresses manually, scheduling appointments, assigning technicians and coordinating everything via constant chats and calls.

"As the volume of contacts grew, we realized we were spending too much time just trying to manage all the chats," says Chandu.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Much of the process is now automated thanks to VibeFlow, an AI chatbot platform created by the Bengaluru-based startup Mappstore.

The founding team includes Sooraj Kumar, Lakshya Sharma, and Manu George and they are now building a platform that aims to automate businesses' operations in WhatsApp through AI.

All businesses need to do is articulate their requirements in plain English and the platform will generate an automated operational workflow out of it.

Be it salon appointments, D2C brand payments or logistics, even local service firms can automate booking and delivery notifications and even lead generation and dispatching within WhatsApp.

“Setup usually takes less than a minute,” said Sooraj Kumar, one of the two co-founders of Mappstore.

“It was pretty clear to us that many businesses were already using WhatsApp as the primary conversational medium for their business. Our goal was to build the infrastructure which would help them convert conversations into business operations through artificial intelligence.”

More than 1,000 businesses have already adopted the platform, growing at the rate of approximately 50 percent month-on-month according to Mappstore. Most new users are now coming in Tier 2 and 3 cities as WhatsApp has emerged as the default digital infrastructure for most small businesses.

“Most owners don’t think in terms of workflows and automation,” said Lakshya Sharma, the other co-founder of Mappstore. “They think in terms of outcomes like bookings, payments or customer follow-ups.”

Under the hood, VibeFlow works more like a workflow engine rather than a chatbot building system. It is capable of handling Razorpay payments, logistics via Shadowfax and other partners, customer form filling, PDF processing, and CRM actions, among others, in real-time.

Other than its adoption by businesses, Mappstore has been growing via its partners, who help build WhatsApp automation systems on their behalf using VibeFlow. According to Mappstore, this strategy helps conversational commerce move fast into smaller and regional markets.

But Mappstore wants to take things beyond chatbots alone.

Mappstore has released mappsto.re, what the firm calls the world's largest WhatsApp bot discovery platform, allowing people to explore conversational businesses and interact with them directly from AI-enabled conversations.

"If websites needed Google and applications needed app stores, conversational businesses will require a discovery mechanism too," says Sharma. "Conversational business will increasingly replace regular business interactions via AI-powered chats."

The service combines conversational storefronts within various categories such as local services, D2C brands, food delivery, health care, and customer support. Services that are developed through the use of VibeFlow can also be listed using the mappsto.re website.

As there are more than 500 million WhatsApp users in India where a lot of businesses operate via informal chatting sessions, the main idea behind the Mappstore service is to transform such fragmented activities into programmed and AI-powered storefronts.

For Chandu, on the other hand, the value lies somewhere else.

“It just saves time,” Chandu says. “Customers get quick answers to their questions, while we can concentrate on doing the actual work rather than chatting the whole day.”

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. This article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be construed as any investment advice. Zee Media readers are advised to consult financial advisors or portfolio manager before making any money related decision.)