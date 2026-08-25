India's economy is presenting a thriving opportunity to every industry. Businesses are responding by investing, expanding and adapting to the shifting preference of the consumers. New generation of leaders assume bigger responsibilities across the retail, real estate, infrastructure and consumer businesses as established business groups gear up for the future. Their decisions are fueling companies that continue to impact investment, employment and India's economic growth.
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani has emerged as one of the prominent leaders shaping Reliance Industries' retail and digital businesses. A Non-Executive Director on the board of Reliance Industries and Whole-time Director of Reliance Retail Ventures, she was instrumental in the launch of Reliance Jio and has supported the expansion of Reliance Retail's digital ecosystem through platforms such as AJIO and Tira. Under the broader Reliance leadership, the retail business has expanded across grocery, fashion, electronics and lifestyle, strengthening its position as India's largest retailer.
Pirojsha Godrej
Pirojsha Godrej has led the expansion of Godrej Properties while taking on wider responsibilities across the Godrej Group. As Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group, he oversees businesses spanning consumer products, chemicals, agriculture, financial services and real estate. Under his leadership, Godrej Properties has become India's largest residential developer by sales and expanded across major metropolitan markets. He has also led the creation of Godrej Capital and Godrej Ventures, broadening the Group's presence in financial services and venture investments.
Pankaj Bansal
Pankaj Bansal leads M3M India and Smartworld Developers, two real estate companies with a significant presence across the NCR. Together, the businesses have delivered over 30.6 million sq. ft. across 34 projects, including more than 14,000 homes, while another 57.2 million sq. ft. is under development across 40 ongoing projects. Backed by a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of over ₹1,28,731 crore, a fully paid land bank of more than 3,000 acres and a planned investment of approximately ₹10,000 crore during FY27, the Group continues to expand its residential and commercial portfolio. The Group remains net debt-free, is 100% promoter-owned, and holds an investment-grade rating, reflecting its strong financial discipline and long-term growth strategy. Under Bansal's leadership, the Group has strengthened India's branded residences segment through partnerships with The Trump Organization, Jacob & Co. and ELIE SAAB, building India's largest branded residences portfolio spanning nearly 6.9 million sq. ft. The company estimates that each project generates employment for around 5,000 people during construction, while its CSR initiatives continue to support education, healthcare and skill development in local communities.
Nadia Chauhan
Nadia Chauhan has played a key role in expanding Parle Agro beyond its flagship Frooti brand into a diversified beverage business. As Joint Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer, she has led the growth of brands including Appy Fizz, Bailley and Smoodh. During her tenure, the company expanded its manufacturing network and distribution reach while increasing its presence in international markets. Her focus on product innovation, packaging and consumer insights has helped strengthen Parle Agro's position in India's competitive beverages industry, with a portfolio that today spans multiple beverage categories.
Karan Adani
Karan Adani has led Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) through its expansion from a port operator into an integrated ports and logistics company. After joining the Adani Group in 2009, he became Chief Executive Officer of APSEZ in 2016 and Managing Director in 2024. During this period, the company expanded its international footprint through assets including Haifa Port in Israel and terminals in Sri Lanka and Tanzania, alongside investments in logistics parks, warehousing and rail operations. Today, APSEZ is India's largest ports and logistics company and continues to strengthen infrastructure supporting manufacturing, exports and domestic trade.
Whether through retail, real estate, consumer brands or logistics, these leaders are expanding businesses that serve millions of Indians while creating jobs, attracting investment and strengthening India's position as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.
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