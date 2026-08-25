Pankaj Bansal leads M3M India and Smartworld Developers, two real estate companies with a significant presence across the NCR. Together, the businesses have delivered over 30.6 million sq. ft. across 34 projects, including more than 14,000 homes, while another 57.2 million sq. ft. is under development across 40 ongoing projects. Backed by a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of over ₹1,28,731 crore, a fully paid land bank of more than 3,000 acres and a planned investment of approximately ₹10,000 crore during FY27, the Group continues to expand its residential and commercial portfolio. The Group remains net debt-free, is 100% promoter-owned, and holds an investment-grade rating, reflecting its strong financial discipline and long-term growth strategy. Under Bansal's leadership, the Group has strengthened India's branded residences segment through partnerships with The Trump Organization, Jacob & Co. and ELIE SAAB, building India's largest branded residences portfolio spanning nearly 6.9 million sq. ft. The company estimates that each project generates employment for around 5,000 people during construction, while its CSR initiatives continue to support education, healthcare and skill development in local communities.