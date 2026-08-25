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Meet the next generation of business leaders shaping India's growth story

Whether through retail, real estate, consumer brands or logistics, new generation of leaders are expanding businesses that serve millions of Indians.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
Meet the next generation of business leaders shaping India's growth story

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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