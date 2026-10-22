/Menopause and heart health: Why women should pay attention to rising cholesterol levels

What if one of the biggest health risks women face during menopause is something they cannot feel? A 2026 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that perimenopausal women were twice as likely to have poor cardiovascular health scores compared to women who were still menstruating regularly. More importantly, they were 76% more likely to have an unfavourable cholesterol score, highlighting a lesser-known concern that deserves greater attention during menopause.
For most women, menopause is associated with hot flashes, mood swings, irregular periods and disturbed sleep. However, beyond these visible symptoms, significant changes are taking place within the body that can affect cardiovascular health. One of the most important is the gradual rise in cholesterol levels, which may increase the risk of heart disease in later years.
As the main hormone that controls reproduction in women, oestrogen also helps keep heart health in good shape. It helps keep cholesterol levels in check and keeps blood vessels healthy. As a woman goes through menopause, her estrogen levels change and eventually drop. This protective effect becomes weaker, leaving her more open to changes in her lipid profiles.
Because of this, the amount of LDL cholesterol, which is also known as "bad cholesterol," may rise. The amount of triglycerides can also go up, and HDL, or good cholesterol, may change how it works and what it is made of. Over time, having high LDL cholesterol can cause plaque to build up in the arteries. This makes it harder for blood to flow, which raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
What makes this particularly concerning is that high cholesterol rarely produces noticeable symptoms. Women may feel perfectly healthy while their cholesterol levels gradually increase. Even those who maintain a healthy weight and active lifestyle may experience metabolic changes associated with menopause.
Going through menopause can also cause changes in blood pressure, insulin resistance, and belly fat. When added to high cholesterol, these things can make the risk of heart disease even higher. These changes are important to note because they are not just the result of getting older; changes in hormones during menopause can also have an effect on cardiovascular health.
As women get closer to and past their mid-40s, it's more important than ever to get regular health screenings. If you check your blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure numbers often, you can find health problems early on, before they get worse. If you or someone in your family has had heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes, this kind of proactive care is even more important.
A lot of what you do on a daily basis can help keep your heart healthy. With regular exercise, good sleep, and a healthy weight, along with a well-balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, fiber, and healthy fats, you can better control your cholesterol. However, making changes to your lifestyle isn't always enough. Depending on your total cardiovascular risk, you may also need medical help or medication.
Menopause is a completely normal phase of life, but its effects on the heart shouldn't be ignored. Keeping an eye on your cholesterol and making smart, preventive choices early on can make a world of difference for your long-term health. Ultimately, looking after your heart during menopause isn't just about feeling good today, it's about protecting your quality of life for all the decades ahead.
-- By Dr. Neena Bahl, Executive Director - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, The Women’s Hospital
(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for advice provided by certified healthcare professionals. Always consult a doctor for any menopause-, heart- or/and rising cholesterol related problems.)
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