/Menopause and heart health: Why women should pay attention to rising cholesterol levels

Because of this, the amount of LDL cholesterol, which is also known as "bad cholesterol," may rise. The amount of triglycerides can also go up, and HDL, or good cholesterol, may change how it works and what it is made of. Over time, having high LDL cholesterol can cause plaque to build up in the arteries. This makes it harder for blood to flow, which raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes.