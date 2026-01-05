Millions Meditate Together As Heartfulness Sets Guinness World Record

The world united on World Meditation Day by Heartfulness as it has just become the participant with the largest number of viewers to a guided meditation livestream on YouTube. Meditating was led by Revered Daaji, Global Guide of Heartfulness and the President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

The total number of people who participated was estimated to be 20 million participants in 175 countries who combined online based participation, institutional programmes and in-person meetings, making it the largest recorded global participation in a guided meditation. This is the first time that meditation attendance on this magnitude and geographical extendedness has been documented.

The major meditation session of the day was done at the Kanha Shanti Vanam, the biggest meditation centre in the world located close to Hyderabad. The honneled guests in the session included the Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, and Telangana Minister of IT, Shri D. Sridhar Babu, as the usage of meditation as a viable aid to both wellbeing and social harmony has been increasingly appreciated.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the characteristics of the observance was institutional participation. In Madhya Pradesh, Dhyan Kendras were held in the more than 2,500 police stations, where a total of above 50,000 police officers were meditating at a single time. Sessions of meditation were also held in schools, colleges, city administrations, local governments and even in the private corporations in India. There were more than 200 embassies and consulates as well as the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The global volunteers network of Heartfulness was also critical in facilitating the magnitude of the event. Meditation classes were supported by more than 16,000 trained volunteers in 280 ashrams and over 6,000 Heartfulness centres in over 24 countries worldwide, which made it possible to coordinate activities on the continents. The program was also broadly publicized in the media since it was reported by over 100 TV stations about the meditation and the events surrounding it.

Meditations directed by Daaji featured Pranahuti (yogic transmission), one of the main components of the Heartfulness practice that assists with inner tranquility, clarity and emotional stability. Based on the teachings of Lalaji Maharaj and Babuji Maharaj, Heartfulness is progressively growing as a world-moving meditation movement that Daaji uses to guide it.

Following the success of the World Meditation Day, the Masterclasses of Daaji will be published in the nearest future, providing the systematized step by step guide to all the Heartfulness practices. The Masterclasses will bring more Heartfulness approach to people across the globe and to individuals who want to start or continue with their spiritual journey.

It has been verified by the Guinness World Records and appears on the site of this organization: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/774533-most-viewers-of-a-guided-meditation-video-live-stream-on-youTube.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)