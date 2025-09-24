Miss India City Finale 2025 Saw A Successful Organisation

Forever Star India successfully organized the Miss India City Finale 2025 event in over 40 cities across the country. Women from diverse cultural, educational and social backgrounds participated in the competition and earned their titles through their talent and dedication. Rajesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Forever Star India, along with Director Jaya Chauhan, stated that the aim of the Forever Miss India City Finale Awards is to boost the self-confidence of Girls and provide them with a strong and empowering platform.Forever Star India is consistently committed to promoting women empowerment. A remarkable example of this was seen at the Miss India City Finale, where girls from various cities across India showcased their talent on a suitable and prestigious platform.

Rajesh Agarwal, the Founder and CEO of Forever Star India, who is also a renowned astrologer, shared that every event organized by Forever Star India is planned based on astrological calculations. Notably, this is happening for the first time in the fashion industry. When the Miss India City Finale winners were asked, they shared that they are eagerly looking forward to the Grand Finale in December, where they will be crowned on an international-level stage at Zee Studio. Due to its exceptional events and global recognition, Forever Star India has become a symbol of trust in the fashion industry.

Here are the names of some of the prominent winners of the Forever Miss India Awards :- Dr. Srujana Devi (Visakhapatnam) Archana Prasad (Malappuram) Priyanshi Raj Singh (Udham singh Nagar) Sutariya Nivedi (Mahesana) Supriya Laha (Birbhum) Sumona Ghosh (Thane) Sunita Bai (Jagatsinghpur) Rashmi Arya (Moradabad) Krishna Kumari (Vijayawada) Nikita Khataniar (Guwahati) Geeta (Bengaluru) Dipanwita Chatterjee (Howrah) Sakshi Sharma (Patna) Somya Kotha (Hyderabad) Ayushi Dhengula (Hyderabad) Isha Rani (Lohardaga) Divyanshi Rawat (Lohardaga) Dhawani (Mumbai) Rosy Lopes (Mumbai) Neeharika BethanPalli (Bengaluru) Swarnlata (New Dehli) Bhavya Chaurasia (Cahhatarpur) Harleen Kaur Bagga (indore) Serene Gajbhiye (Bhopal) Akshaya (Nandyal) Saptaparni Chatterjee (Howrah) Diksha (Bahadurgarh) Shivani Rambhau (Latur) Pallavi Kumari (Monghyr) Tiyasa Mandal (Kolkata) Gayathri (Sangrur) Ritika Devender (Hoshiarpur) Triya Singh (Lucknow) Vrushanka Mallavade (Dharwad) Anushka Singh (Satna) Gamana Sathwika (Tirupati) Aishwarya Bhattacharya (Kolkata) Santoshi Kumari (Nalanda) Neha Shukla (Ludhiana) Badole Yogeshwari (Pune) Barkha Choudhary (Jabalpur) Aditi (Chandrapur) Shineka Manivannan (Erode)

Dhruvi Manek (Jabalpur) Ishita Verma (Bikaner) Angira Dasgupta (Kolkata) Dabhi Rachana (Surendra Nagar) Kariisma (Nellore) Chhavi Sharma (Jaipur) Kavya Mudgal (West Dehli ) Poonam Honmane (Thane) Aastha Goswami (Varanasi) Diksha Singh (South Delhi) Ambika Anand (Nalanda) Anshika Gupta (Kanpur Nagar) K Suryakanti (Malkangiri) Sejal Thakre (Jalgaon) Swati Tiwari (Bareilly) and Simran Kaur (Saharanpur).Among the Makeup Artist For the Miss india winners the Prominent Names included : Aarti kadiya, Kajal Gautam, Naaz Hussain, Rupantar Luxary Saloon, Shweta Arora, Divya Beauty Parlour, Pari Tiwari, Solanki Ghosh, Sumi Beauty Parlour, Radha Rai, Lavanya Makeovers, Sujana Makeup, Neerja Singh and Manisha Giri. For the Miss india City Finale winners the dress Designers included : Devashree, Mr khan international dolls and chic, Simmivibes, Savi’s Couture, Shbhika By Deepti and Munna. In Photography Maurya Camac Studio, Aryan Jha, Anshu and Aniket Surjyo were involved.

Rajesh Agarwal also informed that Crown Ceremony for all Miss India city finale winners will be held during the Forever Miss universe grand finale on December 19 at Zee Studio Jaipur.

