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Mithun Chakraborty, Christopher Lambert and Dolph Lundgren to speak at Moscow International Film Week

Dolph Lundgren  is a Swedish actor who studied chemistry and martial arts before beginning his Hollywood career, and rose to global fame after playing Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 06:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Mithun Chakraborty, Christopher Lambert and Dolph Lundgren to speak at Moscow International Film Week

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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