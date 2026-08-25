/Mithun Chakraborty, Christopher Lambert and Dolph Lundgren to speak at Moscow International Film Week

The Third Moscow International Film Week is taking place in Moscow from August 24 to 30. The event brings together more than 200 film industry representatives from 19 countries, including India, China, the UAE, Brazil, and others. One of the highlights of the program will be a series of open interviews with global film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Christopher Lambert, and Dolph Lundgren. Their talks will take place on August 27 and 28 as part of the event’s business program.
Mithun Chakraborty is one of the most recognizable actors in Indian cinema and the star of Disco Dancer, a film that won audiences around the world. On August 28, he will take part in an open interview, where he will speak about his first auditions, challenging periods in his career, and the nationwide popularity that came with his first major roles.
Christopher Lambert, known for Highlander, Subway, and Mortal Kombat, will take part in an open interview on August 27 as part of the business program of Moscow International Film Week. The actor will look back on key turning points in his international career, the professional choices and roles that opened up new opportunities for him, and will also discuss his work on a film in which he played a chess grandmaster drawn into the investigation of a series of murders.
Dolph Lundgren is a Swedish actor who studied chemistry and martial arts before beginning his Hollywood career and rose to global fame after playing Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. He will conclude the series of open interviews and speak about his transition from science and sport to cinema, life after the success of Rocky IV, and his attempts to move beyond the action-hero image. The conversation will also touch on how action cinema and ideas of strength and success have changed over the years.
Cooperation with India will be an important area of Moscow International Film Week’s international agenda. India produces more films than any other country in the world, while Russia and India are connected by half a century of shared audience experience — and today this interest is returning to the film set.
During the discussion "From Bollywood to Moscow: How Industries Meet in One Frame,” participants will discuss what it is like in practice to work in another country, under different rules and in a different production rhythm: what brings film crews to Moscow, how the city appears on screen for international audiences, and how Russian actors and locations become part of international projects. The session will also address working with international casts and crews, what kinds of stories and genres can resonate with several audiences at once, and what helps a film enter a new market. Participants are expected to include Bhuvan Lall, documentary filmmaker, creative entrepreneur, and author at Lall Entertainment; Pan Nalin, director and producer, author of Samsara, Angry Indian Goddesses, and Chhello Show, which was shortlisted for the Oscars; Resul Pookutty, cinematographer and sound designer, Academy Award winner for Slumdog Millionaire; and Deepak Tijori, actor, director, and producer (Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Baadshah).
A practical example of Russian-Indian cooperation is a project launched following the previous Moscow International Film Week. Moscow-based Smena Film Company signed an agreement with India’s Kartina Entertainment and Sports Private Limited to co-produce Smash, a feature film about badminton. The project showed how Film Week can turn into real international production agreements.
In November 2025, following the second international forum on culture. Media. Digital: Moskino also signed a partnership agreement with Jio Creative Labs, one of India’s largest creative agencies. The parties plan to implement joint projects that will open up new opportunities for filmmakers and creative entrepreneurs. In addition, in 2026, the Moscow film cluster signed a cooperation agreement with partners from Mumbai — the Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation, which oversees Film City, the largest film studio complex. The agreement provides for cultural exchange and joint development of support measures for filmmakers, festivals, and other industry events, as well as mutual international promotion.
The Second Moscow International Film Week was held in Moscow from August 23 to 27, 2025. Over five days, more than 200 events took place across city venues, and the total number of guests exceeded 700,000. The business program brought together more than 150 speakers from 20 countries. Following the event, cooperation agreements were signed with Egypt, Mexico, Brazil, and Turkey, and the first applications were submitted for rebates — partial compensation of expenses related to the creation of international projects in Moscow.
Moscow International Film Week is organised by the Moscow Department of Culture and Moskino.
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.