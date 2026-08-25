/Mithun Chakraborty, Christopher Lambert and Dolph Lundgren to speak at Moscow International Film Week

During the discussion "From Bollywood to Moscow: How Industries Meet in One Frame,” participants will discuss what it is like in practice to work in another country, under different rules and in a different production rhythm: what brings film crews to Moscow, how the city appears on screen for international audiences, and how Russian actors and locations become part of international projects. The session will also address working with international casts and crews, what kinds of stories and genres can resonate with several audiences at once, and what helps a film enter a new market. Participants are expected to include Bhuvan Lall, documentary filmmaker, creative entrepreneur, and author at Lall Entertainment; Pan Nalin, director and producer, author of Samsara, Angry Indian Goddesses, and Chhello Show, which was shortlisted for the Oscars; Resul Pookutty, cinematographer and sound designer, Academy Award winner for Slumdog Millionaire; and Deepak Tijori, actor, director, and producer (Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Baadshah).