Several Moscow-based film companies signed co-production agreements with their counterparts from India and Uzbekistan during the Moscow International Film Week. The agreements also envisage shooting in the Russian capital, further strengthening the position of Moscow among the world’s leading film locations. The signing ceremony unfolded at the Moskino Film Plant. The agreements open up fresh avenues for international co-production and show the increasing role of Moscow in the world film industry.

One agreement was signed between Smena Film Studio, a Moscow-based company, and Kartina Entertainment and Sports Private Limited of India for the joint production of a feature film, "Smash." Some of the filming will be done in Moscow, utilizing Russian talent and crew in combination with Moscow's creative environment and state-of-the-art film infrastructure.

A second pact was agreed between KD Studios and the Uzbekfilm National Film Concern. This cooperation will harness the creative potential of both countries and envisage filming in both Moscow and Tashkent. The projects will help deepen cultural relations and widen the international scope for films jointly produced by Russia and Uzbekistan. Another agreement is being prepared involving Gorky Film Studio.

Filming itself in Moscow is the crux of all agreements. The events will use modern film services and the unique locations of the city, stimulating foreign expertise and investment. These new co-production arrangements form an important landmark in the evolution of Moscow’s international film collaborations, thereby cementing the city’s position as a global hub for cinema.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)