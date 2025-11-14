The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) has said that it has successfully concluded its 11-episode consumer awareness series, “MPOC Presents Taste of India with Palm Oil." The show was aired on Zee News and Zee Business, reaching millions of households across India, showcasing healthy, delicious, and easy-to-make dishes. Celebrity Chef Shipra Khanna and leading medical experts educated audiences about the scientific and nutritional strengths of Malaysian Palm Oil, while blending culinary storytelling with credible expert insights.

The Power Of Malaysian Palm Oil

Each episode of the series integrated healthy recipes with discussions on the nutritional, functional, and sustainable qualities of Malaysian Palm Oil. By combining engaging cooking demonstrations with expert commentary, the series helped consumers understand how this oil contributes to heart health, brain function, and overall wellness. The initiative specifically addressed long-standing myths, highlighting that Malaysian Palm Oil is trans-fat-free, rich in antioxidants, and contains a balanced fatty acid composition, making it both a nutritionally balanced and stable cooking oil suited for Indian kitchens.

Strengthening India-Malaysia Collaboration

The campaign also highlighted Malaysia’s long-standing partnership with India, reinforcing the Malaysian Palm Oil Council’s commitment to promoting sustainable trade and nutritional literacy between the two nations. Belvinder Kaur Sron, CEO of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), says, “Through this collaboration, we aim to empower Indian consumers with credible information about Malaysian Palm Oil, a product that combines nutrition, versatility, and sustainability. Malaysia and India share a long-standing partnership, and initiatives like this strengthen our shared commitment to health and responsible consumption.”

A Milestone in MPOC’s Mission

The successful culmination of the 'Taste of India with Palm Oil' series marks a significant step forward in MPOC’s mission to foster informed food choices through science-based communication, credible media partnerships, and engaging public outreach. By merging the expertise of Chef Shipra Khanna with the authority of medical professionals, the initiative built a bridge between culinary delight and nutritional science, making information about Malaysian Palm Oil accessible, relatable, and trustworthy for consumers across India.

