Mrs India International Queen 2025: A Glittering Celebration Of Strength, Style, And Empowerment

New Delhi: The exciting four-day extravaganza of one of the most prestigious beauty pageant for married women in India, ended on a victorious note when Bollywood icon Amrita Rao and Founder- Director of Mrs India International Queen, Mrs Ankita Saroha crowned the Winners of Mrs India International Queen 2025 on 26th July 2025 at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi. More than 80 subtitle Queens were also felicitated in the Grand Finale, furthering its hallmark of inclusivity and diverse celebration.

This year, the pageant had a record number of accomplished married women participants from all over the globe. They competed for the crown, with the best rising to the top after a rigorous selection process. Every contestant went through transformative training sessions, grooming workshops, photo shoots, and rehearsals.

The atmosphere brimmed with excitement as the finalists in both categories—Mrs (21-39) and Classic Mrs (40+)—took the stage on the finale:

Mrs Category Top 8:

Dr Apra Attri, Renuka, Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik, Kritika Mahajan, Shweta Gandhi, Dimple, AK Sarah, Kavya

Classic Mrs Category Top 8:

Neetu Singh (Lucknow), Dr Ritu Bir, Jayashee Ghogre, Dr Sarita Naik, Neelima Singh, Pallavi Sinha, Lt Col (Dr) Kamalpreet Saggi, Sonal Sanjay Desai

Actress Amrita Rao, along with Founder Director, Mrs Ankita Saroha of Mrs India International Queen pageant, crowned the winners and runners-up of Mrs India International Queen 2025.

In the Mrs Category, Mrs Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik was crowned as the Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2025, taking home a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Dr Apra Attri was crowned the Mrs India International Queen 2025 1st Runner-Up with ₹50,000, followed by Mrs Shweta Gandhi as the Mrs India International Queen 2025 2nd Runner-Up, who received ₹25,000.

Meanwhile, in the Classic Category, Dr Ritu Bir was crowned as the Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 and received a ₹1 lakh prize. Dr Sarita Naik was awarded the Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 1st Runner-Up title along with ₹50,000, and Mrs Sonal Sanjay Desai was awarded as the Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 2nd Runner-Up position with a prize of ₹25,000.

The brain behind the premier pageant platform is Ankita Saroha, a former international and national level winner of Mrs India 2017 & Mrs International Global 2018 3rd Runner Up, in Malaysia. She highlighted her vision for Mrs India International Queen Event. She said, “Our mission was to ensure every remarkable woman—regardless of her background or age—feels valued and celebrated in both spirit and substance. At Mrs India International Queen, our cash prizes are not just awards, but investments in the women we believe will go on to inspire many more.” Mrs Saroha’s vision extends beyond beauty to transformation, confidence, and truly appreciating the diverse stories married women bring to the stage.

The Mrs India International Queen 2025 Grand Finale rewrote the rulebook for pageantry in India by extending the most extraordinary scope in beauty contests—the revolutionary age inclusivity of contestants and the generous cash prizes awarded to all top winners and runners-up. Even the Celebrity Guest Amrita Rao and other distinguished personalities lauded the platform’s commitment to empowering women at every stage of life.

For more information and the latest updates, follow Mrs India International Queen on social platforms or reach us at

Website: www.mrsindiainternationalqueen.com

Official Instagram: @mrsindiainternationalqueen

Official facebook page: @mrsindiainternationalqueen

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)