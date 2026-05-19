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NewsConsumer connectMrs Universe 2025 Sherry Singh makes powerful Cannes 2026 debut celebrating Indian craftsmanship & modern womanhood
CANNES 2026

Mrs Universe 2025 Sherry Singh makes powerful Cannes 2026 debut celebrating Indian craftsmanship & modern womanhood

Mrs Universe 2025 Sherry Singh debuts at Cannes 2026, showcasing Indian craftsmanship, heritage jewellery, and empowering modern womanhood globally.

|Last Updated: May 19, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Source:
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Mrs Universe 2025 Sherry Singh makes powerful Cannes 2026 debut celebrating Indian craftsmanship & modern womanhood

Mrs Universe 2025 Sherry Singh Makes Powerful Cannes 2026 Debut Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship & Modern Womanhood 

At this year's Cannes Film Festival, Mrs Universe 2025 Sherry Singh made her debut on the global red carpet. She combined Indian heritage, craftsmanship, and a message of modern womanhood. 

Sherry Singh wore a custom ensemble by Rimple & Harpreet for her Cannes 2026 appearance. Her dress had real zari craftsmanship. The history of this craftsmanship goes back centuries. The craft is preserved through generations with the help of artisans. The dress was inspired by Indian costume heritage. 

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The dress was paired with handcrafted jewellery by Kavya Potluri. Her work is known for detailing. The jewellery kept the styling elegant. Sherry chose soft glam makeup combined with clean, effortless hair. It helped the overall look, keeping craftsmanship at the front. 

Sherry Singh said, “For me, this Cannes 2026 debut is a reminder that dreams evolve with you. It’s not just about the red carpet, but about celebrating your culture, your roots. Representing your culture at the global stage without fear." 

Sherry Singh’s appearance at the Cannes 2026 started a conversation around culture and how married women can reclaim their aspirations. 

At a platform that is known for global fashion and storytelling, Sherry Singh’s appearance stood out. Her outfit combined Indian artistry with a sense of womanhood celebrating women who look to evolve, grow, and reach out for their dreams. 

After almost 48 years, an Indian Mrs. Universe titleholder returned to the Cannes red carpet. This makes a milestone moment for India's representation on the global stage. With this debut Mrs. Universe 2025 Sherry Singh has brought purpose, identity to the stage of Cannes. 

About Sherry Singh 

Sherry Singh is the reigning Mrs. Universe 2025. She is making her mark on global platforms. Sherry Singh is representing India at the highest stages, she has previously walked at Lakmé Fashion Week which made her presence in the fashion and lifestyle stronger. 

Through her work and public presence, Sherry Singh continues to represent grace, ambition, and modern Indian value while making her influence bigger. 

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sherriybhati/  

 

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