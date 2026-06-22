/Mumbai surgeon offers scarless removal of forehead osteomas using endoscopic-piezoelectric technique

The new website gives detailed information about the process, recovery expectations, pricing, and even galleries of outcomes of this procedure for people who are considering it. Also, there are FAQs which give answers to such questions as whether the problem will come back after the procedure (no, as the bone is shaped); how long the recovery period lasts (about a few days and then most people can go back to work); and whether there is any scarring on the face (no, as the incision is made at the hairline).