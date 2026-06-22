/Mumbai surgeon offers scarless removal of forehead osteomas using endoscopic-piezoelectric technique

Surgical treatment of forehead osteomas, non-cancerous bone tumors visible as bumps on the forehead, usually results in the formation of a permanent scar over the face. Now, however, a maxillofacial surgeon from Mumbai specialises in a new method of osteoma removal, without a single incision on the forehead skin, and has performed over 3,000 procedures.
Dr Vaibhav Shah, an American Board-Certified Maxillofacial Surgeon and one of the best surgeons in India, treats patients with forehead osteomas with the use of the endoscopic-piezoelectric technique. This procedure involves the application of two innovative technologies: the endoscope helps to reach the osteoma in a hidden incision above the hairline instead of an open cut on the forehead bump, and the Mectron Piezo Flex device removes the osteoma with the help of ultrasonic waves rather than a traditional drill.
"The surgery aims to allow patients to wake up not only bump-free but also without any fears about a scar," explains Dr. Shah. "The use of endoscopy together with Mectron Piezo technology makes our approach among the safest available today."
The forehead area is proximal to the supraorbital and supratrochlear nerves and above the cranial vault, making accuracy crucial for this part. The piezoelectric surgical tool is selective as far as the tissues concerned, as it affects only bones while leaving soft tissues, nerves, and blood vessels; thus, it lowers the probability of nerve damage compared to an ordinary rotary drill. In addition, since there is no heat produced due to cutting through ultrasonic waves, the procedure results in minimal thermal damage to bones and speedy recovery.
Hairline incision is another key element in this procedure. Unlike usual operations in which an incision is made right above the osteoma in question, this method involves an incision in the hairline with internal manipulation guided by the endoscope. When the healing process is over, there will be no scars of any kind left on the forehead.
When dealing with big or numerous osteomas, Dr Shah's clinic employs the same method of contouring of the forehead bone to make it smooth and symmetric. It differs from simple removal of the tumor since it involves shaping the bone.
The new website gives detailed information about the process, recovery expectations, pricing, and even galleries of outcomes of this procedure for people who are considering it. Also, there are FAQs which give answers to such questions as whether the problem will come back after the procedure (no, as the bone is shaped); how long the recovery period lasts (about a few days and then most people can go back to work); and whether there is any scarring on the face (no, as the incision is made at the hairline).
Forehead osteomas are quite common problems; however, they are usually not correctly diagnosed because of the assumption that there should be a scar after the surgery. The number of cases treated by Dr Shah shows that he works at one of the most experienced clinics of this kind of surgery in India, at a time when people do thorough research on the Internet before visiting a surgeon.
Dr. Shah practices in Mumbai and has clinics in Borivali, Mumbai. More information about the procedure and before-and-after pictures of forehead osteoma removal is available at Dr Vaibhav Shah Clinic, Mumbai.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)
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