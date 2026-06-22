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Mumbai surgeon offers scarless removal of forehead osteomas using endoscopic-piezoelectric technique

A common concern with forehead osteoma surgery is the risk of a visible facial scar, but a Mumbai-based maxillofacial surgeon is using an advanced scar-free technique that removes these benign bone tumors through a hidden incision behind the hairline. Having performed over 3,000 such procedures, the approach combines endoscopic and piezoelectric technology to ensure greater precision, faster recovery, and no visible marks on the forehead.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Mumbai surgeon offers scarless removal of forehead osteomas using endoscopic-piezoelectric technique
Image Credit: Dr Vaibhav Shah, Mumbai, India

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