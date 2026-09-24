My autobiography: Building the next chapter of human storytelling

Preserving human intelligence, perspective and legacy for generations. Humanity has preserved their lives throughout the years using diaries, photos, letters, written texts, sound recordings and now increasingly using social media. Each generation has come up with unique ways to preserve the people, experiences, and thoughts of their era.
As the technology of artificial intelligence and immersive technologies develop at a fast pace, a new challenge is rising: How will the next generation of autobiographies be created?
The platform My Autobiography is currently developing at HVR Lab Inc. is addressing that challenge by trying to create a completely new approach to preserving one’s journey, perspective and finally creating an immersive experience of that journey for future generations.
More Than a Traditional Autobiography
Conventional autobiographies generally reflect the experiences of an individual's life in a retrospective manner, often encapsulated within the boundaries of a single book. The emergence of social media platforms disrupted this structure by giving individuals the means to continuously record their lives but the stories are fragmented in the form of photographs, short videos, posts on different platforms.
The My Autobiography platform will help to bring all such stories under one umbrella with focus on the individual.
Through the platform, individuals will be able to build their digital records of lives using photographs, short-form content, long-form videos, achievements, written reflections, personal milestones and any other forms of media.
Rather than considering autobiographies in the context of recording something at the end of one's journey, the idea is to develop them while going through the journey.
AI technology and immersive technology could play important role in future in transforming these archives into more comprehensive reflections of one's experience, ideas and perspective.
Authenticity in the Age of AI
With AI able to create increasingly realistic text, voice, images and videos, authenticity emerges as one of the key issues for any platform trying to preserve the legacy of humanity.
That is why my Autobiography has been designed on the basis of a key principle: AI should be used to preserve and analyze a person’s story, not to rewrite it silently.
From Social Profiles to Human Legacies
The big digital platforms today focus mostly on what is currently taking place.
My Autobiography, however, takes a new tack.
It focuses on the whole human story – where they started out from, what happened to them, what they made, what they believed in, the difficulties they faced, the people that mattered to them, and the end legacy that they leave.
This is likely to grow in significance as an unprecedented amount of information about individuals is created digitally every single day.
More Than a Collection of Memory
For Harman Wander, My Autobiography does not constitute making yet another social media account.
Social media accounts are generally geared toward the present. People upload pictures or updates or stories and then move on. But life is so much more than just those few pieces that get captured and shared via social media feeds.
Technology has enabled humans to capture so much information. What comes next is to use that technology to preserve not just the information but the intelligence and perspective that come with that information.
That is why My Autobiography is being built with the future in mind.
Preserving Human Intelligence, Perspective & Legacy for Generations.
This is an era in which just about everything can be captured, even though some of the most important aspects of it all cannot be.
Photos will be scattered on several mobile devices or in the cloud storage accounts of users. Important messages are buried in the histories of chats. Family legends are shared from generation to generation, undergoing slight modifications every time. The experiences that individuals gather throughout decades stay within themselves and not somewhere where their kids or even grandkids could benefit from them.
At least that’s what Canadian entrepreneur and inventor Harman Wander thinks technology will help fix.
The platform is now offered under a limited early access plan. The firm has raised undisclosed funding to further develop its product, expand its AI capacity, and realize its vision of the future.
Bringing a Life Story to Life
One of the most exciting things about My Autobiography is the implementation of AI personas.
The idea behind it is creating a digital persona through information that the individual chooses to provide about himself/herself. This information might vary from personal experience, memories, opinions, beliefs, knowledge, lessons learned.
It is about creating something else, but not about recreating a particular person for future generations to interact with the information which this individual decided to keep.
For instance, imagine asking your granddad about his first company, learn how your parents came up with the decision regarding their career, understand the experience of the person who inspired you in your work.
This type of interaction is what Harman Wander expects from further development of AI capabilities.
Another exciting thing about the platform is the exploration of immersive experiences, even including virtual reality opportunities.
A Platform for Everyone
It does not view legacy conservation as an endeavor that should be limited to celebrities.
Biographies, interviews, documentaries, and other recordings of the lives of celebrities have always been around. In the case of many people, the memories of their life events lie solely in the memories of their relatives.
This is the target market My Autobiography is looking to capture.
The lessons learned when establishing one’s business venture can be recorded. The stories of a family can be saved for future generations. Experiences gained throughout one’s professional career can also be conserved.
As Harman Wander states, "Every life has value. Every story deserves to be told."
The concept is very simple, yet fundamental to the company’s aspirations.
A Mission That Is Personal
Preserving human experience means something more for Harman Wander beyond creating another technology product.
"It isn’t just about saving the data; we strive to contribute to saving human wisdom, knowledge, experiences and lessons learned through decades," he explained.
It makes a difference.
While an archive is a place where information gets stored, a life story is not only about information. It contains the motives for the actions, the lessons learned from failures, the changing outlooks because of the experience, and memories that might be forgotten otherwise.
Development of My Autobiography is based on this very idea.
According to the company, the interest to the platform has been growing recently after the opening of its beta version. People start joining their wait list.
From Construction to Technology
The life of Harman Wander has seen its share of twists and turns.
His career started in construction and then moved on to business consulting, real estate investing, and technology projects in Canada. Being exposed to various industries enabled him to have an insight into creating companies and learning how people manage information and make decisions.
This knowledge eventually brought him to the realization of an issue that went beyond business and concerned people – what would happen to all the things that people learn throughout their lives?
Nowadays technology has developed to the point where it can store an enormous amount of information. For Harman Wander, the task is to make sure this information is useful to people who come after us.
And that's how My Autobiography came to be.
The Journey continues
While still young, Harman Wander has already set his eyes higher for what the platform could achieve in the future.
In the long run, My Autobiography seeks to generate innovative methods that will help people preserve their family history, learn from other people's experiences, and interact with stories that would be forgotten if not captured.
This may include the preservation of family history through the platform, lessons learned by entrepreneurs during their career, or interaction of future generations with artificially intelligent depictions created from stories and information deliberately preserved by their predecessors.
The company is even looking into immersive technology that could one day make such experiences more engaging.
In the meantime, the effort continues to develop the platform and grow its early access community.
For those interested in preserving their stories and getting to know My Autobiography better, www.myautobiography.com should do just fine.
About Harman Wander
Harman Wander is a Canadian entrepreneur, consultant, and technology innovator and is the Founder of My Autobiography.
The career path that Harman Wander has followed includes starting from the field of construction moving to business consulting and investments in real estate and technology. Now, he is concentrating on artificial intelligence and storytelling.
Using the platform of My Autobiography, Harman Wander seeks to achieve a straightforward but a very significant goal, namely remembering what the people have experienced in their lives.
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