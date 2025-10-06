Mynampally Hanumanth Rao Emerging As One Of The Leading Faces In Jubilee Hills By-Election

The by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency is getting nearer, and in that, Mynampally Hanumanth Rao is increasingly seen as one strong contender for the Party’s ticket. Identified for his organizational prowess, a good grassroots connect with an ability to go through hard electoral battles, he has become a focal point of discussion within the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

Having served as former Greater Hyderabad District President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Mynampally ushered in the first-ever success for the party in GHMC elections, elevating the party strength from zero to 99 corporators.

In the last few years, he oversaw Congress’s victory in the Secunderabad Cantonment by-election and guided the win of his son Mynampally Rohith from Medak — the lone success for the party in a Lok Sabha segment otherwise dominated by the BRS. These, among others, have won him the reputation of an able organiser and someone with a great understanding of urban voter dynamics.

With the jubilee hills seat lying vacant, this by-election turns out to be of critical importance for the Congress to assert itself in Greater Hyderabad. Political observers believe that Mynampally's experience and network and campaign acumen might well turn him into a deciding factor in the upcoming contest.

