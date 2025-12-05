NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech’s National Push In Advanced Preventive Healthcare

Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd. a subsidiary of Lords Mark industries limited has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board of Testing and Calibration Laboratories(NABL) which is a valid recognition which ranks Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd. amongst the most reliable and quality-certified diagnostic companies in India. This difference underlines the standards of the organisation in terms of testing accuracy, reporting excellence and trust to patients.

Based on this achievement, the company has announced a blue print of national expansion to put up 200 laboratories and 2,000 collection centres in the coming two years, to be ranked among the top five organised players of pathology in the country. The current system of 12 sophisticated labs and 68 collection sites is the core of this scale-up with robust instrumentation knowledge and flawless combination of routine pathology and genomic screening within a single ecosystem.

One of the most important innovations, which may lead to differentiation, is a tailored Organ Health Score, a smart health assessment tool providing a personalised guidance on early diagnosis and preventive measures as a transition to the continuous, proactive health management as opposed to the episodic diagnosis.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the accreditation and strategic vision, Subodh Gupta, the CEO, Lords Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd. said: The NABL accreditation has been a hallmark moment in our lives, and an indication of our unwavering determination to being precise, quality, and trustworthy. It enhances our goal to enable preventive healthcare in India by ensuring advanced diagnostics and genomic intelligence is the cornerstone of preventive healthcare. We are not just interested in developing infrastructure, we are reimagining access, early intervention and making individuals more empowered with personalised health information. This is the real place where the future of diagnostics starts at Lords Mark Microbiotech.

Having quality validation as its core and a more purposeful expansion strategy, Lords Mark Microbiotech should become the catalyst of the Indian shift towards a better, more accessible, and more technology-enabled preventive healthcare ecosystem, where the prevention of diseases will become the rule, not an exception.

https://mydna.lordsmicrobiotech.com/

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)