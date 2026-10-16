Nadi Dosha is not applicable for these Nakshatras

Nadi Dosha is one of the most feared results in Kundali Milan. Many families reject a marriage as soon as they see zero points in Nadi Koota. But classical astrology does not say that every case of the same Nadi must be rejected. Traditional texts give clear exceptions, and those exceptions must be checked before making any prediction.
What Nadi Dosha actually means
Nadi Koota carries a value of eight points, which is the maximum value among the 36 points of Ashtakoota. Couples who are compatible in terms of Nadi Koota receive no points at all. Nadi Koota is usually associated with health, compatibility, and offspring. Nevertheless, receiving no points does not necessarily imply that the marriage will be unsuccessful or childless.
Nakshatras that can cancel Nadi Dosha
Based on the exceptional case taken from Jyotirnibandha, the Nadi Dosha does not have to be used in the conventional manner if both of the individuals involved were born in particular nakshatras such as those of Vishakha, Ardra, Shravana, Rohini, Pushya, Bharani, Purva Bhadrapada and Magha. In another classic case of exceptions discussed in the paper, Nadi Dosha is cancelled if the following specified nakshatras are fulfilled: Rohini, Ardra, Mrigashira, Pushya, Shravana, Uttara Bhadrapada, Revati and Hasta. An astrologer should therefore examine the accurate nakshatras and not rely on the zero score.
Sign based exception in Vivaha Kautuhala
Vivaha Kautuhala provides another interesting exception through the lordship of signs. These rules apply to signs ruled by Venus, Mercury, and Jupiter. Signs considered in this paper include Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Sagittarius, and Pisces. When the condition of sign-lord mentioned above is satisfied, it is said that Nadi Dosha should not be pronounced.
It becomes clear from these rules that a terrifying prediction made through a score generated by a software application can be false. This is because there might not be an analysis of the sign, Nakshatra, and classical cancellation.
Why 36 Gunas cannot decide a marriage
Guna Milan is calculated mainly from the Moon nakshatras. The Moon stays in one nakshatra for roughly a day, so thousands of people born during that period can receive the same score when matched with one particular person. Their ascendants and complete horoscopes may still be very different.
Different regions follow different systems
However, there is not one system of matching used consistently across India. The 36-point Ashtakoota system is usually used by the astrologers of North India. However, the South Indian astrologers usually rely on the Dashakoota Milan system. It is another system and involves such aspects as Rajju and Vedha.
The threshold score is also not the same. Although 18 out of 36 is advertised as the threshold throughout India, many traditional astrologers of Uttarakhand consider 12 Gunas as acceptable. According to Pandit Chakradhar Joshi, 12 Gunas could also be accepted. Personally, I do not agree with reducing the threshold like that. However, I am mentioning it here just to demonstrate how inconsistent the threshold of 18 has been in India.
In fact, there are more than 60 parameters involved in traditional matchmaking if the various systems are considered. The reduction of all this information to eight Kootas, one Nadi and one total score means ignoring almost everything.
Nadi Dosha is a parameter not a final verdict
Both Guna Milan and Nadi Koota may have valuable details, but neither of them alone can make any decision about marriage approval/rejection. Any good astrologer needs to study the full horoscopes, look at exceptions of the classics, know which method for the region he/she uses and take into account the whole picture of compatibility.
Before getting scared with Nadi Dosha, it would be reasonable to pose a simple question: did the astrologer consider the possibility of the exception for the particular sign or nakshatra?
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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