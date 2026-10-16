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Nadi Dosha is not applicable for these Nakshatras

Why Nadi Dosha and the 36 guna score should never be judged in isolation

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Nadi Dosha is not applicable for these Nakshatras

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