Nadi Dosha is not applicable for these Nakshatras

Based on the exceptional case taken from Jyotirnibandha, the Nadi Dosha does not have to be used in the conventional manner if both of the individuals involved were born in particular nakshatras such as those of Vishakha, Ardra, Shravana, Rohini, Pushya, Bharani, Purva Bhadrapada and Magha. In another classic case of exceptions discussed in the paper, Nadi Dosha is cancelled if the following specified nakshatras are fulfilled: Rohini, Ardra, Mrigashira, Pushya, Shravana, Uttara Bhadrapada, Revati and Hasta. An astrologer should therefore examine the accurate nakshatras and not rely on the zero score.