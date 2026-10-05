/Namyaa explores better period care solutions designed for everyday comfort and coverage

While on the quest for ways of improving women’s experience during menstruation, the recent launch by Namyaa includes Ultra Thin Sanitary Pads that combine comfort, coverage, and convenience. The new product line comes in two sizes (XL and XXL) for those who require heavy flow coverage without compromising on lightness and flexibility.
Introducing the new product from the brand of intimate and feminine personal care from RG Biocosmetic Private Limited called Namyaa, the new product takes into account the fact that the product line is more concerned about providing products for periods that have more to offer beyond protection alone.
Comfort Without Added Bulkiness
In most cases, heavier days of the period make women need extra protection. However, a bulkier product can be uncomfortable when one needs to move around. Namyaa Ultra Thin Sanitary Pads are made to take into account the needs of everyday life by providing ultra thinness along with XL and XXL size options.
These products have a flexible fit that can move along with the body. This makes them ideal for use by women who have to go about their regular activities even during menstruation.
The fast absorption core is intended to maintain skin dryness, and the cotton-like upper layer gives a pleasant feeling on the skin.
Specially Designed for Sensitive Skin
Skin sensitivity has not been forgotten either. The Ultra Thin Sanitary Pads by Namyaa are free of any fragrance and have been dermatologically tested for sensitive skin.
The fragrance free structure, along with the softness in its top layer, is designed for women who are particular about what touches their skin during their menstruation period.
By combining coverage with softness and flexibility, the product provides a more comprehensive solution to period care by taking into account comfort in addition to protection.
Sanitation After the Pad
Menstrual health care does not end after the use of a pad; sanitation is equally essential for keeping oneself hygienic, especially in outdoor settings.
In order to make this component of the routine easy for users, every single Namyaa Ultra Thin Sanitary Pad includes a disposable cover. Using the cover, women will be able to wrap up their used pad prior to disposing of it in order to make it discreet.
The product is eco-certified as well, which gives one more thing to consider about the product when it comes to period products.
Developing an Extended Period Care Line
Namyaa already manufactures period care products including its reusable menstrual cup. The launch of the Ultra Thin Sanitary Pads, in both the extra large and double extra large variants, adds to the existing line-up of Namyaa.
This expansion forms part of Namyaa’s strategy of being focused on providing products for intimate wellbeing and menstrual care that meet the needs of women daily. Namyaa has been growing its range of products by concentrating on comfort-oriented and skincare-based menstrual care products.
Combining Practical Attributes
The Ultra Thin Sanitary Pads combine different attributes that will help people use them easily. They are designed with an ultra-thin design, large sizes like XL and XXL for heavy periods, a comfortable fit, rapid absorption, and a soft cottony layer on top.
Moreover, the pads are free from any kind of fragrance and have been clinically tested on sensitive skin, along with disposable individual covers for hygiene.
With this latest inclusion, Namyaa moves ahead in building its period care line-up by continuing to place comfort, hygiene, and skin safety as the key elements of its products. This is another milestone in the evolution of Namyaa as an intimate wellness brand offering products for period care that enable women to make informed decisions about their period care choices.
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised
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