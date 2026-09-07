/Nani, who started her entrepreneurial journey at 65, speaks on 100% ingredient transparency

India’s swiftly growing clean, eco-friendly and personal-care sector is facing a new hurdle regarding transparency. The discourse is moving forward with one agenda, that is- #RevealWhatsInsideCompletely. The consumer transparency movement was started by Nani. She started her entrepreneurial journey at 65 and is now thriving at 70, leading the way for a noble movement. She is the founder of Ayurveda-inspired personal care brand BioMuni.
Her approach is customer-oriented, meaning Nani is challenging a common practice used in the modern D2C industry: the use of broad marketing descriptions that can leave customers puzzled about the individual ingredients in a finished product.Terms such as “natural bio-enzymes,” “plant-derived surfactants,” and other umbrella descriptions can communicate a product’s placement but Nani shares a different belief, according to her consumers deserve greater clarity about what those descriptions actually mean.
Nani has stated her opinion regarding product transparency, "If a product is marketed as safe, clean and better for my family, why shouldn’t I be able to see exactly what is in it?” Her position and the question is clear as a whistle. She adds, "As a grandmother and a founder, I believe consumers deserve to know what they are putting on their hair, skin and bodies, or using around their families. Consumers should not have to rely only on marketing language or brand assurances. If an ingredient is in the product, disclose it.”
The debate got friction when home-care brand BECO launched its #WarOnWhatsHidden campaign, it motivates consumers to ask valid questions. Consumers have the right to ask "what is inside the product?" Nani sees the question asked by BECO as an important one. But she believes it should include BECO as well. Her point of view is neutral and brutally clear, “If we are asking established FMCG companies to reveal what is inside their products, then the same question has to be asked of every brand participating in the conversation including BECO itself”.
BECO’s campaign asks consumers to raise questions regarding cleaning products and what it might contain. But when the same benchmark of scrutiny is applied to BECO’s own product communication, as a consumer, questions remain the same.
BECO’s packaging consists of “Coconut, Plant-Based Formula and 5 Natural Bio Enzymes” on the back, while the front refers to “Coconut-based surfactants,” “Orange & Frangipani,” towards bottom and “IFRA / Ecocert compliant ingredients” towards the top. There are no clear indications on what these are. Five Natural Bio-Enzymes - which five? Coconut-based surfactants - which ones? And if a label says “IFRA / Ecocert compliant ingredients,” does it mean it applies to all the ingredients or some specific ones?
The transparency question becomes critical when BECO’s website acknowledges the use of preservatives and despite that there are no clear indications of it on the product label. There is also mention of palm-based surfactants on the product label. This can be really confusing for a consumer. Why can't they have the complete list of ingredients on the product label itself? Is it because the product label only highlights the hero ingredients for marketing and meanwhile the consumer has to search different places to understand what is actually inside the product?
If the brand is encouraging consumers to question what is hidden in other products, shouldn’t the consumer also be able to find the complete ingredient information at one place?Nani says this is the point where the separation between selective transparency and complete transparency becomes important. Nani said, “BECO has asked consumers to question what is hidden in other products. That is a conversation I welcome. But transparency cannot be a standard that applies only when we are examining someone else’s product. If we are asking consumers to look closely, then every brand should be willing to be looked at just as closely.”
What does scanning Test by BECO uncover?
BECO has also promoted its scanning-based comparison as part of the conversation around hidden ingredients. But Nani argues that consumers should be able to differentiate between testing for the absence of one particular ingredient and revealing the complete. If the scan shows that LAS is missing from BECO’s dishwash and present in a competing dishwash. But it does not by itself show everything that is present inside either bottle.
Her point of view is," Imagine a personal-care brand showing consumers a sulphate-free shampoo, then testing another major shampoo brand and saying, ‘Look, they have sulphates and we don't,’” says Nani. “Would that tell the consumer everything that is inside either shampoo? Of course not.”
She added, “The same principle should apply to dishwash liquids. Showing that one ingredient is absent from your product does not automatically tell consumers everything that is present. The absence of one ingredient is not the disclosure of all ingredients.” She believes this is the substantive difference between selective transparency and complete transparency.
What else is in the bottle?
Nani says #RevealWhatsInsideCompletely was catalyzed to take the conversation one step further. According to her, "A test for one hidden ingredient is not a window into the entire bottle,” She added further, “If we are going to ask consumers to question what is hidden, then let’s go one step further and reveal what is actually inside completely”.
The complication extends beyond BECO and its campaign. As India’s D2C enters a transparent path where almost every brand is making use of words like clean, natural, sustainable, conscious and eco-friendly, consumers are pushed to put trust in these brands. Amidst this reconstruction of industry norms Nani is making a crucial point regarding consumer trust and transparency.
She points, "The consumer deserves one standard, whether a brand is large or small, traditional or new-age, if we are asking consumers to question what is hidden, we should also be willing to reveal what is inside our own products.”
BioMuni claims that it has followed this principle from its inception, starting with its Hard Water Shampoo and Face Wash and continuing it across its subsequent hair and skincare products.The brand says consumers should not be coerced to decode complicated marketing terms or rely solely on brand assurances to understand what they are purchasing.
At BioMuni, the list of ingredients used in a product is mentioned on the product label itself. The same complete ingredient information is also available on the BioMuni website www.biomuni.com
If transparency is important enough to demand from others, it should be important enough to practice yourself.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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