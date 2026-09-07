/Nani, who started her entrepreneurial journey at 65, speaks on 100% ingredient transparency

If the brand is encouraging consumers to question what is hidden in other products, shouldn’t the consumer also be able to find the complete ingredient information at one place?Nani says this is the point where the separation between selective transparency and complete transparency becomes important. Nani said, “BECO has asked consumers to question what is hidden in other products. That is a conversation I welcome. But transparency cannot be a standard that applies only when we are examining someone else’s product. If we are asking consumers to look closely, then every brand should be willing to be looked at just as closely.”