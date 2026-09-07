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Nani, who started her entrepreneurial journey at 65, speaks on 100% ingredient transparency

Nani is challenging a common practice used in the modern D2C industry: the use of broad marketing descriptions that can leave customers puzzled about the individual ingredients in a finished product.

Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Nani, who started her entrepreneurial journey at 65, speaks on 100% ingredient transparency
Image Credit: BioMuni

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