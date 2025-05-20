Narayana Schools Shine In CBSE 2025 Exams: Realising The Dream Of Excellence

New Delhi: CBSE 2025 10th and 12th results continue Narayana's legacy of excellence, so preserving the institution's top ranking in academia. With an outstanding Class 10 score of 498/500 Narayana's Spandana A M from Bangalore (Karnataka), Parth Bansal from Mohali (Punjab), and Trisha Ghosh from Kalyani (West Bengal) have made the whole group proud.

Demonstrating the consistent academic strength across Narayana Schools, 14 students scored above 496 marks while 151 students secured above 490. Vakhin S and Reyansh Devnani both form Bengaluru have scored 495/500. With an outstanding 99.6%, the Class 10 pass percentage overall shows the institution's relentless commitment to developing talent and helping students to realise their aspirations.

Given this amazing achievement, Narayana Educational Institutions' directors, Dr. P. Sindhura and Ms. P. Sharani, sent congrats to every student and their parents for the exceptional performance. Regarding the academic and non-academic staff, they also praised their relentless efforts since they considered them as the cornerstone of their strength.

Justifying this success, Dr. Sindhura said, "Students at Narayana Educational Institutions are given an integrated curriculum refined over decades of research. Designed to improve conceptual grasp across all disciplines, our curriculum combines the best features of CBSE, ICSE, IGSE, IB, and other syllabi. This strong foundation helps our students to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills, so guiding them to excel.

Ms. P. Sharani thanked the institution's faculty and congratulated all of the students for their outstanding success. Emphasising the institution's strengths, she said, "Our micro-schedule, a carefully planned and unique educational delivery system, guarantees that learning is engaging, enjoyable, and effective for our students." "Every topic is painstakingly dissected into easily digestible ideas and included into lesson plans with specific objectives, which are then matched with the schedules to give teachers, parents, and students clear insights into progress throughout the academic year," she said. "Leveraging this insight, we tailors assignments to match students's comprehension levels and address any knowledge gaps by recommending additional resources and providing individual attention," she said.

The directors also mentioned the institution's tech-enabled system. Students can access interesting material, practise problem sets, try assignments and tests at their own speed using our flagship tool, nLearn. Dr. Sindhura said, "Content and questions are curated based on a student's ability and understanding which makes learning adaptive and maximises the understanding and application of every topic”.

Narayana Schools, with a four-decade legacy, has always raised the standard in the field of education by annually establishing fresh benchmarks. The company provides top-notch education that meets students' unique needs and lays a strong basis for them to help them to reach their objectives. Driven by the hope to fulfil your dreams since they are our dreams and committed to excellence in education and beyond.

About Narayana Education

With more than 500+ branches, Narayana Schools is one of the biggest and most reputable educational institutions in Asia, having almost 46 years of experience in the field. Over 900 schools, colleges, coaching centres, and professional colleges scattered over 23 Indian states make up Narayana Educational Institutions' extensive network. Apart from the non-academic staff who assist over 600,000 + students annually with their education, from kindergarten through post-graduate studies, it boasts a team of more than 50,000 highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts.

The institution is dedicated to developing young brains between kindergarten and senior secondary education. Their main concentration still is on finding a harmonic balance between the co-curricular and curricular spheres so that the students may realise their best possibilities. Moreover, they show their strong commitment to career-oriented teaching by providing thorough academic programs catered to help students realise their aspirations in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams. This captures what Narayana is all about.

