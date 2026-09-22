National Excellence Awards August 2026: Honouring India’s top achievers

Every award nominee has an inspiring tale of growth, dedication and achievement. Their experience in their respective professional fields, and their knowledge, adds an extra point of this recognition process. The aim of the ‘Forever Star India Awards’ is to award the ‘Best’ in all nominated categories. This platform highlights those who have unique and exceptional work and achievements among the nominees. After determining the eligibility of the nominees, based on their experience, professional excellence, achievements, contribution to the society, the most eligible nominee in each category is announced as the National Award Winner from Forever Star India.