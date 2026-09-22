National Excellence Awards August 2026: Honouring India’s top achievers

The Forever Star India Awards celebrated Indian professionals who have been dedicated, excelled and performed beyond the expectations in their respective fields. Forever National Awards are organised by combining talented and accomplished professionals from different cities of India, who put efforts in their profession. These achievers were celebrated in various categories like entrepreneur, business, fashion and modeling, healthcare, baking, education, performing arts, dance and other creative categories.
The National Award Nominees are nominated for the journey they have taken in their nominated category, taking into account their professional journey, achievements, excellence, skills, contribution and impact. The platform Forever Star India assures to people from different technical and creative backgrounds to be recognized nationally for the work they have done consistently and diligently, which were once limited to one profession or industry.
Every award nominee has an inspiring tale of growth, dedication and achievement. Their experience in their respective professional fields, and their knowledge, adds an extra point of this recognition process. The aim of the ‘Forever Star India Awards’ is to award the ‘Best’ in all nominated categories. This platform highlights those who have unique and exceptional work and achievements among the nominees. After determining the eligibility of the nominees, based on their experience, professional excellence, achievements, contribution to the society, the most eligible nominee in each category is announced as the National Award Winner from Forever Star India.
Forever Star India announced the List of August 2026 for the National Award winners, representing excellence across different professions and have set an example of what can be achieved through talent, perseverance, professional commitment, and continuous growth.
The Forever Star India National Award 2026 nominations celebrate more than just recognition. This platform appreciates the journey of each nominee, their experience, hard work, achievements, contributions, and the dedication that has helped them make a special mark in their profession. Through this National Level Award Platform, we bring achievers together and recognise their excellence.
National Award Winners August 2026 List
Forever Star India National Awards is the only platform in India that honors achievers across the country in more than 70+ categories like entrepreneurship, business, healthcare, baking, fashion, education, dance, and arts. August 2026 nominees and award winners reflect the diversity and the talent of India's professional and creative landscape.
As Forever Star India is one of India's biggest platforms that gives national recognition to the professionals, it reaffirms its commitment to honouring individuals who lead with purpose and excellence in their respective fields. To every nominee and awardee of the August 2026 - your journey, hard work, and contribution to your field do not go unnoticed. Forever Star India is proud to celebrate your achievements in a grand way and looks forward to continuing this journey of recognition and inspiration in the years to come with pride.
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