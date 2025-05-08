Under One Roof, a foremost real estate investment company in Dubai, aims to deliver strategic investment solutions to Indian investors. With over 15 years of experience in the real estate sector, Under One Roof’s team assists investors in gaining a foothold in Dubai's dynamic property market while being led by a seasoned industry stalwart, Sunnyy Kumar Tyagi.

With an eye for diversification and strong returns, the Indian investor has regarded Dubai's real estate sector for long as his treasure trove. Under One Roof understands the special objectives and requirements of its Indian clients and complements their offerings by identifying off-plan projects and resale opportunities, short-term rentals, offering leasing services, concierge, property management services and company setup services.

Besides investment opportunities, Dubai affords a quality lifestyle, easy connectivity, and pro-business environment that makes it an excellent choice for entrepreneurs and families. Under One Roof assists individuals not only with property matters in Dubai but also people wishing to relocate or set up a business. Under One Roof has helped many make this big transition into the UAE.

Sunnyy Kumar Tyagi's career boasts of many instances, including scaling the worth of assets of the boutique brokerage to AED 3 billion prior to its acquisition. His strategic outlook has also ensured the accrual of several prizes, including the Emaar Broker Awards and recognition from DAMAC Properties.

"Dubai's real estate market offers Indian investors a unique combination of high rental yields, averaging between 6–8% annually, and strong capital appreciation. The stability of the AED, pegged to the USD, further enhances the appeal for those seeking secure investments. Additionally, initiatives like the Golden Visa program make it easier than ever for investors to establish long-term roots in the UAE," said Sunnyy Kumar Tyagi, CEO, Under One Roof Real Estate. "At Under One Roof, we leverage our deep market expertise to help Indian investors navigate this lucrative landscape, ensuring they make strategic investments that offer stability, growth, and long-term success."

Strategic investment firms such as Under One Roof assist HNIs in navigating the dynamic landscape that is Dubai's real estate market. From first-time buyers to experienced investors, Indian investors looking to enter Dubai’s thriving real estate market, their expertise ensures that investors receive prompt, professional, and personalised service to seize opportunities consistent with their investment objectives and risk tolerance to maximise returns while limiting risk.​

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)