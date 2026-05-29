Nawazuddin Siddiqui encourages young creators during college visit, praises influencer Anupam Raj

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of Indian cinema’s most admired actors, recently visited a college event where he interacted with students, performers and young digital creators. Known for his intense screen presence and inspiring journey from theatre to films, the actor’s presence became one of the biggest highlights of the event. During the college function, several students participated in acting, dance and cultural competitions. Nawazuddin, who has always been vocal about hard work, patience and honesty in performance, appreciated the talent displayed by the youngsters. His interaction with the students stood out because of the warmth and seriousness with which he spoke about the craft of acting.

The actor, who has delivered memorable performances in films and shows like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'The Lunchbox', 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'Sacred Games', 'Manto' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', encouraged young performers to focus on natural acting rather than forced expressions. He reportedly appreciated the confidence and raw talent of the participants and motivated them to keep improving their skills.

What made the interaction special was Nawazuddin’s practical advice on the changing world of entertainment. He spoke about how social media influencing and digital content creation have now become powerful platforms for showcasing talent. According to him, talented people today have more opportunities than ever before to reach audiences directly through digital platforms. For students and aspiring performers, hearing this from an actor like Nawazuddin was deeply motivating. His own journey has been an example of perseverance, discipline and belief in one’s craft. From struggling for years to becoming one of the most respected performers in the industry, Nawazuddin’s story continues to inspire countless young artists across the country.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At the event, one of the student performers and influencer Anupam Raj, who secured first prize in the acting and dance competitions, also received appreciation from the actor. Nawazuddin praised his natural acting style and encouraged him to continue working on his craft. The college visit became a memorable experience for everyone present. More than just a celebrity appearance, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s interaction turned into a meaningful session on talent, confidence and the importance of using new-age platforms wisely. His words left students inspired, motivated and more hopeful about their creative journeys.