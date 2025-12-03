NBR Group Shines At Achievers Awards 2025; Founder Nagabushana Reddy Named ‘CEO Of The Year’

NBR Group is now a trusted name and leader in innovation and customer satisfaction in the field.NBR Group has made a remarkable achievement by winning a double crown at the Achievers Awards 2025. The awards ceremony took place on 31st October 2025 at The Sheraton Grand, Bangalore. According to NBR Group’s spokesperson, these awards is an affirmation of the company’s continuing commitment to excellence and developing Bangalore’s premium housing market.

Nagabushana Reddy, NBR Group founder, CEO and Managing Director won the award for ‘CEO of the Year’ in the Individual Leadership Category. He was awarded for his great contribution to Indian Real Estate Industry. Reddy’s 20 years of experience in the business has been instrumental in the evolution of NBR Group from a plotted development brand to a credible name in the premium, sustainable residential community segment. NBR Group’s growth in the Real Estate of south India has been a steady one and under ABRAMO RAYMOND he has made a mark in the industry.

NBR Group also received the award for “Excellence in High-Rise Project (Ongoing)” in the Real Estate Category for the NBR Soul of the Seasons project. This flagship NBR property, which is located on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, has been widely praised for its one-of-a-kind offering that combines resort-style living with contemporary amenities and nature-inspired architecture. The award was given for the look-like project.

Nagabushana Reddy, who is the founder, CEO, and managing director of NBR Group said, “This award is an affirmation of the journey that has been built on integrity, innovation and understanding that real estate is not building structures rather building communities and shaping the lives of people. This award is shared with my team, and clients who have trusted us – past, present and future. Soul of the Seasons shows we look forward to making a home that’s luxurious and yet sustainable. NBR Group will continue to design homes and communities that inspire, nurture and endure.”

A testimony to the spirit of innovation and sustainability.

The NBR Soul of the Seasons embodies the philosophy of NBR Group “Resort Living. Every Day.” Spread across 9.65 acres, NBR Soul of the Seasons boasts of an excellent land-to-living ratio with almost 88% of the total area dedicated to landscaped areas. This creates an environment where luxury blends beautifully with nature.

With the use of the latest aluminium formwork technology, the development is expected to be a superior quality product with very high precision and structural durability in the long run while ensuring that sustainability and safety remain topmost priorities.

This high-rise project is located in Mullur, off Sarjapur Road. A project designed with contemporary architecture, and open and communal spaces that attempts to generate an innovative and contemplative high-rise living space to one of the most popular developments in Bengaluru!

Setting Trends in the Real Estate Sector

Following the success of NBR Group at the Achievers Awards 2025 and NBR’s recent win at the Awards for 2025 for Sustainable Luxury Housing (S.L.H.), the NBR Group continues to set trends within the Sustainable Luxury Housing (SLH) arena by blending innovative forward thinking design and responsible development practices with total consumer trust.

Background On Achievers Awards

Achievers Awards are a means for celebrating outstanding people and companies across all types of industries that demonstrate excellence, creativity, and transforming leadership in their respective industries through their innovative approach and dedication to their customers and community. The Achievers Awards celebrate excellence in multiple areas, including Real Estate, Technology, Health Care, Education, and Infrastructure.

A History Of NBR Group

Established in Bengaluru in 1998 by two entrepreneurs - Ashwath Narayana Reddy, the Chairman of NBR Group, and Nagabushana Reddy, the Founder, CEO and Managing Director of NBR Group - the company has built a reputation over its 20-plus years as one of South India’s most respected names in residential development & construction (namely plotted developments and premium residential community projects). As NBR Group continues to be synonymous with trust & innovation throughout South India, the company has created more than 12 million square feet of residential space, serving hundreds of thousands of families. NBR Group's ongoing legacy continues to reflect its commitment to Quality, Customer-centrism, & Innovative Design. For further details see https://www.nbrgroup.in/.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)