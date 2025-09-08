Nature-integrated high-rise living is coming to being, and the NBR Group Soul of the Seasons is bringing this futuristic concept of urban development into an increasingly concrete, limited land-space, fast-life urbanism scenario of Bengaluru. The flagship property enjoys a prime location in the Sarjapur Road-Gunjur corridor, which is also said to be one important investment area in the city. This is very indicative of the enthusiastic reactions from end-users who are looking for connectivity, community, wellness.

88% of the entire 9.65 acres project area is dedicated to open and landscaped areas. The concept of “NBR Soul of the Seasons” draws inspiration above all from the Panch Mahabhoota: Space, Air, Fire, Water and Earth and relates these with the concept of GAIA. The outcome is an impeccable and beautiful residential environment that combines modernity with freshness. This fast-growing and lively part of the city is tailored for the modern city dweller who promotes health, community, and ecological balance based on ancient wisdom.

According to Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, Founding and Managing Director of the NBR Group, “NBR Soul of the Seasons is more than just a housing development – it's an urban oasis.” He explained that the development's design is based on the belief that homes should encourage social interaction, emotional well-being, and physical health. He further said that the overwhelmingly positive response and tremendous boost in bookings for NBR Soul of the Seasons is a wonderful reaffirmation of our purpose to create places that truly mirror our client’s dreams and uplift them."

The Elements come to Life.

Each of the four towers range in heights between 22 and 26 floors and showcase one or multiple of the below-mentioned elements;

Space: The suspended sky decks are great for stargazing and catching panoramic views.

Air: Arrangements provided for cross-ventilation.

Fire: Lively communal spaces with shared spaces powered by solar energy.

Water: Serene water bodies, decorative fountains, and reflecting pools.

Earth: Use of earthly materials and softly-landscaped, accessible green pathways.

These meticulously designed three-bedroom apartments are at sleek finishes while the aluminium formwork technology enables them to be naturally bright and airy.

Life beyond Limitations

Inside the neighborhood is a luxury wellness clubhouse with an outdoor yoga pavilion, swimming pool, and fitness and co-working areas. Lounge spaces, designed around five elemental themes for an immersive holistic living experience, complete the clubhouse. There is a comprehensive wellness program running parallel to the clubhouse facilities.

Recognition and Traction

The project location is one of a kind and the project won the Best Themed Project award in 2025 at the GREBA Awards. Apart from that, NBR Group has also won the Progressive Developer of the Year award at the Times of India Business Awards.

NBR Group Profile

With knowledge and operations going back over 20 years, it's a Bangalore-based Real Estate development company. The inception of this company goes back to 1998 and it is one of the leading saleshouses for planned developments and luxury residential colonies in South India. It is those path-breaking directors, Chairman, Ashwath Narayana Reddy and founder, Managing Director, Nagabhushan Reddy who can lay claim to having built much of what the company stands for today. Mr. Reddy has been nothing less than a crusader for innovative thinking and "out of the box" approaches to real estate in Southern India. This, along with its reputation for great customer service and a customer-centric approach to nurturing its clients, is what has earned recognition for NBR Group. For more information kindly visit: https://www.nbrgroup.in

