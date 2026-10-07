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Nearly five decades Later, Top 'N Town still starts every scoop the same way

Good flavours can attract people to the freezer, but good ingredients will keep them coming back. That is the case for Top 'N Town for almost 50 years and that's why each scoop begins the same way - filled with the goodness of milk.

Published: Oct 07, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
Nearly five decades Later, Top 'N Town still starts every scoop the same way

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