Nearly five decades Later, Top 'N Town still starts every scoop the same way

The regional brand has had a sweet story to tell since 1969; the goodness of milk has been central to every scoop.
Go to any supermarket these days and you'll see something is changing. Consumers are not only interested in the flavour of food and drink, but also in what is on the label and the ingredients list, making them turn over food and drink packs. This is true of ice cream as well. Given all the knowledge about ingredients, another question that has come to the fore is: What makes a good ice cream?
It has been almost 50 years since the solution has been the same for one of the region's most popular chains, Top 'N Town of Central India, who sold regional ice cream for nearly half a century. The brand's philosophy has been in place long before the days of the ‘ingredient-led conversation' – and it's all about the goodness of milk.
Milk has always been a more than ingredient in ice creams. Gives a richness, creaminess and smooth texture to each scoop, and enables natural and authentic flavour development. It's the indulgent nature that makes consumers feel good when eating actual ice cream, which can be a vanilla cone, a chocolate bar or a traditional kulfi.
This approach has been adopted throughout the product development process for Top 'N Town. New flavours aren't just invented because they're 'trending' – they're developed to marry taste, texture and ingredients to ensure every scoop is as rich as consumers expect from real ice cream. It is a way of doing things that has enabled the brand to develop with the times without sacrificing one thing and has made a difference in their development.
It's a belief that has been the driving force behind Top 'N Town since its inception in 1969. This humble ice cream stall has developed into one of the most popular neighbourhood ice cream chains in the region of central India with over 75 exclusive outlets and more than 17,000 retail outlets, servicing the state of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, a part of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Over the past decades, with our expansion in the variety of ice cream products, shifting taste and preferences, and continued growth, this has never changed: we make ice cream using the goodness of milk.
This is the principle that continues to drive the brand today. It doesn't matter if it's a tried-and-true family favorite or one of its recent releases, it's always about starting with good ingredients and creating flavors that consumers actually love. Recent launches like the Coconut Charm Bar and Rose Kulfi Collection exemplify Top 'N Town's ongoing innovation and commitment to its core philosophy of always using milk as the first ingredient in every product.
A Top 'N Town Ice Cream spokesman explained that they think about innovation way before the flavours; their starting point is the ingredients that they select. For years, we have been at the heart of all our ice cream, and will always be, the goodness of milk. That's the philosophy that has driven our ice cream business for decades, and we believe will continue to do so for every new product we develop.
Innovation is not just about new flavours in the changing landscape of the ice cream category in India. It's about delivering consumer confidence by quality, consistency and ingredients consumers can recognise. With almost 50 years of experience and staying current on consumer needs, Top 'N Town will continue to produce ice creams that will respect its legacy while staying current for a new generation.
Good flavors can attract people to the freezer, but good ingredients will keep them coming back. That's the case for Top 'N Town for almost 50 years and that's why each scoop begins the same way - filled with the goodness of milk.
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