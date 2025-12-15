The dairy business in India has remained an important part of livelihood in rural sectors and the economy of our nation. Nectar Origin Private Limited has entered into prominence-a cattle feed manufacturer based in Bihar, which is making a solid impression with their highest quality cattle feed brand named Manka Pashu Aahar, meant for increasing animal health, milk production, and farmer income.

Nectar Origin Private Limited began operations in the year 2016 in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Quickly swelled into a name trusted for cattle feeding, this philosophy drives them in making top-quality cattle feeds with an enviable production capacity of over 5,000 metric tons per month in their ISO 9001:2015 certified plant. The need to have quality and safety in all aspects, right from raw materials to the ultimate delivery, now imposes a grave responsibility.

Scientifically Formulated Cattle Feed for Increased Milk Production

Manka Pashu Aahar is developed in a competent nutrient management system and processed based on the ISI standards. The inclusion of an advanced nutrient composition including proteins, fats, and vital minerals, vitamins, and probiotic elements would make this pashu aahar and our product work towards providing enhanced immunity, digestion, and reproductive systems in case of dairy animals.

With the usage of Manka Pashu Aahar on a constant basis, an added benefit will be achieved in natural milk production, and an increased level of fat and SNF will be obtained in milk production. Quality production will benefit the farmers. Immunity will be achieved in the female animals because their reproductive cycles will not be interrupted. Conception delay is an important factor for unsustainable herd buildup.

Sophisticated Processing For Better Digestibility And Safety

Apart from being among the top cattle feed producers in West Bengal, other important differentiators of Manka Pashu Aahar include an important focus on digestibility and cleanliness. The advanced steaming and processing technology used breaks down complex nutrients into simpler substances, which can be readily absorbed by the animal. As a result, chances of common digestive complaints such as distended stomach and indigestion are minimal.

Additionally, animal feeds are preserved in sanitised/controlled storage conditions, which eliminates the possibility of incidence contamination and therefore maintaining freshness until the end of the product life. Such will make sure that a clean, safe, and quality product is delivered to the farmer.

Versatile Products For Cow And Buffalo Production

The varying requirements in bovine segments are fulfilled by Nectar Origin with a brand name called Manka. Their wide product range starts from Manka Dhenu, Manka Dhenu Pro (High Protein) meant for high-producing cows, Manka Poshak, which focuses on providing balanced nutrition, and Manka Mahishi, which is especially developed for high milk-producing buffaloes. They work towards fulfilling different levels in milk production segments.

Government And Industry Recognised/Certified

Nectar Origin Private Limited has some recognitions under which quality and sustainability have been sketched out. It is recognised by Startup India, which is a project of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, an initiative of the Government of India. Further, this company is validated by ZED certification, which highlights eco-friendly, efficient, and responsible production methods.

Such recognitions further prove how ‘Nectar Origin’ identifies with India’s vision of becoming a self-supporting and self-sustainable country in terms of agriculture and villages.

Powering Farmers, A Strong Rural Economy

Manka Pashu Aahar continues to help cattle farmers increase their output and keep diseases at bay in order to provide them with better economical gains through constant good-quality cattle feed. Here, "Poshan Se Bhara Ahaar, Swasth Doodh Ka Uphar" is the philosophy being followed by the brand, which clearly depicts their nutrition-oriented performance. The product will gain better reach in more territories with improving acceptance among dairy farmers, co-op firms, and distributors, but Nectar Origin Private Limited targets modernisation and expansion in the Indian dairy sector.

About Nectar Origin Private Limited

Nectar Origin Private Limited, a ISO-certified cattle feed producer based in Bhagalpur, was established in 2016. The company is engaged in trading BIS-approved cattle feeds which promote better milk production, animal health, and sustained methods of cattle rearing in India.

For more details, write to: info@nectarorigin.com or call: +919797979522

