Netram honoured at 'Business Icons North 2026' ceremony, Sanatan Living concept gets national recognition

New Delhi: India’s first Sanatan Living township, Netram, is setting a new direction in the real estate sector. It was recently honoured at the Times Business Icons North 2026 ceremony. The recognition was presented at a grand event held at Radisson Hotel, MG Road, New Delhi, in the presence of renowned actress Nimrat Kaur as the Chief Guest. This recognition acknowledges Netram’s unique concept, integrating spirituality, science, and nature.

A Modern Township Rooted in Sanatan Wisdom

Netram is developed near the sacred River Ganga. The township integrates Vastu, astrology, and tantric sciences with modern living. Netram is not just a real estate project but a holistic lifestyle concept based on Sanatan principles.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here are the key Features of Netram:

• 108 Rudraksha trees

• Ayurvedic and medicinal ecosystem

• Vastu and planetary-aligned planning

• Balance of nature, energy, and spirituality

Dr Vikas Sahni: The Vision Behind Netram

Netram is envisioned by Dr Vikas Sahni, a renowned astrologer and tantra expert. Earning a doctorate in tantra is considered extremely rare, placing him among a distinguished few.

Under the guidance of his guru, Dr. Pandit Divakar Sharma, he has deeply studied astrology and tantra. With years of experience and spiritual practice, he has successfully integrated Sanatan wisdom with modern living.

He is also the founder of Property Guru, a trusted name in the real estate sector across Noida and Delhi-NCR. Under his leadership, thousands of properties have been successfully delivered, with no recorded consumer complaints, reflecting transparency and trust.

His philosophy of combining “Sanatan principles with modern lifestyle” is the foundation of Netram.

Deepak Gupta: Strengthening the Investment Vision

Deepak Gupta, a noted copper industrialist, is associated with the project and is managing the investment portfolio of Netram. He plays a key role in financial planning, investment strategy, and capital management.

His industrial expertise and financial acumen have strengthened the project’s foundation, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.

Saurabh Sahni: Driving Execution and Expansion

Saurabh Sahni, Executive Director of Netram, has played a crucial role in the project’s execution and expansion. His strategic vision and management capabilities have transformed Netram into a successful and impactful development. He received the Business Icons North 2026 recognition on behalf of the project.

A New Direction in Real Estate

This recognition reflects a shift in real estate, from mere construction to holistic living focused on mental well-being, energy balance, and spiritual connection.

Netram stands as a symbol of this transformation, where “Nature + Science + Sanatan Wisdom” come together to create a new way of living.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)