Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Conferred Prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2025

Bhubaneswar: Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was conferred the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) campus here on Monday.

The award was presented by Nobel Laureate from Sri Lanka Mohan Munasinghe in the presence of the Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS Dr Achyuta Samanta. Senior functionaries of the institutions and a large number of students and dignitaries attended the function.

The award recognised Smt Ambani’s outstanding humanitarian initiatives and her significant contributions to social development through education, healthcare, rural transformation, women's empowerment, and sports promotion through the Reliance Foundation.

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In her acceptance speech, Smt Ambani said that she was deeply touched with the honour, applauding Dr Samanta’s work, saying he has built two great temples: KIIT and KISS. These institutions are not only centres of learning but also a matter of pride for the entire nation. “It is a privilege for me to visit these two remarkable institutions and to meet all of you wonderful children today.”

“What I witnessed here, the enthusiasm and dreams of the children and the transformative power of education, was truly humbling. Dr Samanta’s vision has created not just institutions, but temples of learning that restore dignity and opportunity to the most vulnerable. I am proud to be a part of the Kalinga family. To the young minds here, dream big, stay rooted in truth and honesty, and remember, you have the power to shape the future of our nation”, she said.

During her visit to the KIIT campus, she was also conferred the Honorary Doctorate degree for her outstanding humanitarian initiatives. In her acceptance speech, she said, “I am proud to be part of this KIIT & KISS family. This honour belongs to the entire Reliance Foundation team, working tirelessly to serve communities across India and uplift lives with dedication. I accept it with humility and deep respect for the remarkable work of KIIT and KISS. It is a privilege to stand among inspiring young minds who represent India’s future. I was deeply moved by the enthusiasm and dreams of the students. These institutions reflect the transformative power of education and dignity. Dr. Samanta’s vision has created a true model of nation-building, empowering the most vulnerable”, she added.

In his speech, Dr Samanta gave the example of Smt Ambani and her work for the socio-economic upliftment of the people living on the margins of society. He said, “Great initiatives never go in vain if you try with dedication”. He praised Smt Ambani for her multi-dimensional social work, for which she is loved and respected by one and all. He thanked her for graciously accepting the KISS Humanitarian Award.

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