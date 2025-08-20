Not Just A Peacetime Leader, Vijay Shekhar Sharma Proved He Is A Wartime CEO Too

When Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show this week, it wasn’t just a celebrity cameo. For many watching, it symbolised a moment of vindication for the man often credited with creating India’s mobile payments revolution.

In the last one year, Sharma has quietly steered Paytm through a series of defining milestones. The company has returned to profitability, secured crucial approval from the regulator to operate as a Payment Aggregator, and transitioned to being a fully Indian-owned entity. In its latest earnings, Paytm said it has cemented its leadership in merchant payments while focusing on product-led innovation to expand market share in consumer payments. With its clean, intuitive interface and secure UPI ecosystem, Paytm continues to position itself as India’s best payments app.

“VSS has proved he is not just a peacetime but also a wartime CEO,” industry observers note, pointing to his ability to stabilise the company after a challenging period marked by regulatory scrutiny and intense competition.

Market sentiment has mirrored this confidence. According to filings, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Bandhan Mutual Fund were among the institutions to increase their stake in Paytm during the latest quarter, contributing to a rise in domestic institutional ownership. The move underscores growing belief in the company’s long-term prospects and reinforces its image as a homegrown digital champion.

Paytm’s comeback story is also unfolding against a larger backdrop of optimism in the Indian economy, with reforms, credit upgrades, and rising consumption fueling a broader narrative of resilience. Yet, Sharma’s leadership stands out as a reminder of how conviction and persistence can turn a period of uncertainty into an opportunity for reinvention.

For a founder who is celebrated for pioneering QR codes, Soundbox, and a series of mobile payment innovations, the current chapter feels different as it is more measured, more hard-earned. If the last decade was about creating and scaling, this one seems to be about proving sustainability, governance, and growth on Indian soil.

As Sharma joked with Kapil Sharma under the bright Netflix stage lights, the laughter carried with it an undertone of relief: the storm has been weathered, and the captain remains firmly at the helm.