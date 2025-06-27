Nridhya Celebrates Two Years with 'Lohitya – Dancing Red'

In an evening filled with emotion, elegance, and artistic brilliance, Nridhya celebrated its second anniversary. Founded by Lawanya, this passionate dance space presented its debut production, “Lohitya – Dancing Red.” Held amidst an intimate yet enraptured audience, the performance was more than a recital—it was a deeply spiritual celebration of dance as meditation, mythology, and movement.

Sahasrara – Serpent Of The Self

Lawanya's debut production, "Sahasrara - Serpent of the Self," was a meditative exploration of the Kundalini Awakening and the mystical ascent of Shakti, ascending through the energy centres of the body to unite with Shiva at the crown, Sahasrara.

Accompanied by a live ensemble including Atul Devesh on vocals, Roman Das on Pakhawaj, Sukaant Krishna on Tabla, Nikhil Kumar on flute, Abhishek Singh Yadav on manjira and Rahul Chauhan on light design, each chakra was brought alive not just through dance, but through the elements that govern them.

From the earthy stillness of Mooladhara to the transcendence of Sahasrara, Lawanya’s choreography was not just seen, but felt. Her portrayals of Shakti, Anahata, Shiva, and Union offered powerful invocations, balancing philosophy with raw emotion.

Shakti Roopini - Embodiment Of Power

The production's emotional crescendo arrived with "Shakti Roopini - Embodiment of Power," performed by a cohort of young Kathak dancers from Nridhya.

Also featured was Nikhil Bora, a Bharatanrityam artist and scholar, whose deeply researched and innovatively choreographed “Vaeesh Vaanara” and “Shikha” explored red as the element of Fire, both physical and metaphysical. This is an experimental work of Nikhil where he connects Bharatanrityam with Hindustani music and in languages like Sanskrit and Hindi. Nikhil’s experimental yet rooted style captivated even seasoned connoisseurs.

He was accompanied by his disciple Shubhril Tripathi on Nattuvangam, Ronak Pandey on Hindustani Vocals, Abhishek Singh Yadav on Vocal Support, Roman Das on Pakhavaj, Nikhil Kumar on flute and Rahul Chauhan on light design.

In her vote of thanks, Lawanya Gupta reflected on the surreal joy of dancing before her icon, Rama Vaidyanathan, and extended gratitude to her mentors, musicians, team, family, and friends. Lohitya wasn’t merely a celebration of two years of Nridhya. It was a declaration that dance, when offered with devotion, becomes a presence, a prayer, and a power.