If you own a business in India and you aren't online, you are falling behind your competitor who is online. This is not an exaggeration; it is simple arithmetic. India went past 900 million internet users long back and is continuing to grow. The digital advertising market revenue in India is headed towards USD10 billion. However, try and ask any small or medium business owner about their online performance and you will hear a recurring tale. They have used several agencies, wasted money, but are not even ranking on search engines and not getting any worthwhile leads.
The problem is not the inefficiency of digital marketing techniques, but the fact that most agencies consider digital marketing similar to a vending machine - feed the budget and wait for the results.
Why Traditional SEO Doesn't Cut It Anymore, and Most Agencies Still Have No Idea
For some time now, Google has been changing its approach to search – both silently and not so. The introduction of the Search Generative Experience has changed the presentation of the results. In the past two years, core updates penalized sites with superficial content, rewarded expert sites, and made it impossible to manipulate ranking like it used to be done by the agencies in 2018. Keyword stuffing is obsolete. Untrustworthy backlinks do harm today. What was helpful in 2018 can bring trouble in 2025.
And what replaces the old tactics? AI-assisted SEO with machine learning-based interpretation of the search intent to produce the proper content and technical audits for identifying potential ranking factors before it's too late. It's a more sophisticated technique that cannot be easily manipulated. For companies, it means only one thing – the advantage is now on the side of those who are putting efforts into doing their job well.
What Businesses Are Really Seeking (And Rarely Finding)
Ask any business owner about the qualities that he/she looks for in an online marketing agency, and there will be some common answers to it – someone who replies back, someone who does not hide behind buzzwords but explains what they have been doing, who does not suddenly go MIA post the retainer after the first month, and finally, someone who meets the deadlines. All of the above may seem pretty straightforward, but they do not really seem to come by very often.
Obelisk Infotech is the digital marketing agency that has been delivering all of the above for its clients since 2011. This digital marketing agency from Zirakpur made its name by consistently working hard, showing results, and being reliable. The CEO of 7BE Inc. – the platform that connects companies to verified IT service providers – singled out Obelisk Infotech as a great agency because of its reliability in executing actual projects rather than just testing waters. It was chosen as one of India’s Most Trusted SEO Agencies by Indian Startup Times.
Why Fragmented Marketing Strategies Keep Failing Business Ventures
There is always one constant issue that comes with expansion: Four separate vendors. The first one takes care of the SEO, another one is in charge of running the ad campaigns, there is a freelancer responsible for the social media marketing and last but not least, the website that was developed by an individual whose whereabouts have been lost to time. Nobody communicates with anyone. The SEO vendor does not know what the ad campaign targets. The content is different from the landing pages. And the poor businessman needs to make sense out of four separate reports.
All of this is precisely why Obelisk Infotech operates differently. The company manages all sorts of marketing efforts ranging from SEO, Local SEO, PPC, social media marketing, content marketing, web development, and even reputation management. E-commerce businesses receive their own services through platform-specific SEO for Shopify and WordPress SEO for those with content as their driving force.
AI SEO: More Approach than Buzzword
"AI SEO" is quite popular these days. However, most often it is used as nothing but a way to refresh conventional SEO services with some buzzwords. In reality, when done right, AI SEO implies using data in quantities previously unattainable. Analyzing hundreds of competing websites in order to understand what Google rewards. Finding keyword opportunities that haven't become oversaturated yet. Identifying technical problems that would take a manual audit weeks. Producing content based on real people's interests, not guesses.
At Obelisk Infotech, we have managed to implement AI-based approach into the SEO strategy development process, not as something to brag about, but as a way to create quality SEO deliverables. Stable rankings that don't vanish once a new update is released. Increasing organic traffic because it has been created with relevance in mind, not tricks. Such approaches are especially valuable for Indian companies who've experienced ranking and then having lost everything overnight.
Agencies That Will Matter In The Coming Digital Age Of India
The credibility problem of Indian digital marketing industry is quite evident. There are thousands of agencies out there. Each one of them makes similar promises. Finding the agency that can actually deliver its promises entails expensive trial period or an advice from someone who has already used such services before.
The coming phase of digital era in India will require not many agencies but good agencies. Those who are abreast of the changes in search. Those who consider their clients' budgets seriously. Those who have enough experience and honesty to speak of what worked and what didn't. This list is quite short. Obelisk Infotech has spent almost fifteen years reaching it.
About Obelisk Infotech
Obelisk Infotech is a digital marketing agency based in Zirakpur, Punjab, founded in 2011. The company offers SEO, Local SEO, PPC, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Web Development, AI SEO, and Reputation Management for businesses in India and internationally.
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