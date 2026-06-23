/Obelisk Infotech is quietly becoming the digital marketing and AI SEO agency that Indian businesses actually rely on

There is always one constant issue that comes with expansion: Four separate vendors. The first one takes care of the SEO, another one is in charge of running the ad campaigns, there is a freelancer responsible for the social media marketing and last but not least, the website that was developed by an individual whose whereabouts have been lost to time. Nobody communicates with anyone. The SEO vendor does not know what the ad campaign targets. The content is different from the landing pages. And the poor businessman needs to make sense out of four separate reports.